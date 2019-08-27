GIBSON CITY -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Athletic Hall of Fame will induct three people into its Class of 2019.
The induction ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, during halftime of GCMS High School's homecoming football game against Fisher.
The inductees are Greg Tongate (GCMS Class of 1994), Bob Huppert (GCMS Class of 2005) and Norm Schall (Friend of the Hall of Fame).
***
Huppert was a three-year starting infielder for the baseball team. He was a two-time first-team all-conference selection in 2004 and 2005, a 2015 IHSA Hitting Derby State Champion.
He his GCMS's career leader in hits, home runs, runs scored, career batting average (.501) and stolen bases. Huppert also held season records in hits, triples, batting average (.509) and stolen bases. His teams went 63-32 in his three varsity seasons.
In football, Huppert was a first-team all-conference running back. He holds the all-time season football record at GCHS/GCMS for yards per catch -- 32.8 yards per catch (17 for 591).
He also holds GCMS season and game records for yards receiving (143 vs. Fisher, 591 in 2004). Huppert had two games with five touchdowns.
In college, Huppert played baseball for Illinois Wesleyan University, starting 65 games in three varsity seasons (2007-09).
He hit .288 with five home runs and 47 RBIs for his career and batted .315 as a sophomore. Huppert started 35 games as a senior for a team ranked No. 16 in Division III.
IWU baseball was 89-40 over his three seasons and was the 30th winningest baseball program in D-III during the 2000's.
***
Tongate was a three-year letterwinnner for the football and basketball teams.
In football, he was an all-conference first team safety in 1983. He also is the school's all-time completion percentage leader at 60.6 percent in 1993.
Tongate is also the GCMS basketball team's all-time leader in points scored in a game, with 37 against Heyworth, and points per game average in a season (19.5 points per game). He has 1,168 career points.
Tongate was a two-time all-conference first team member in 1993 and 1994. He was a special mention for the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association All-State team in 1994, and an IBCA All-Star Game participant.
Tongate was a four-year letterwinner for the baseball team and a two-time all-conference first team infielder in 1993 and 1994.
***
Schall has been a boys basketball official scorekeeper since 1990 for Melvin-Sibley/GCMS. He has covered over 1,000 games for varsity and junior varsity teams for both home and away games.
Schall was the founder of GCMS's Thanksgiving Tournament, which started during his tenure as the boys basketball coach at Melvin-Sibley in the fall of 1972. This upcoming November, the tourney will enter its 48th year, and it is one of the longest consecutive running Thanksgiving tournaments in Illinois.
Schall coached the Melvin-Sibley boys basketball team from 1970-75. He is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a "Friend of Basketball."