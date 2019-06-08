LINCOLN -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team won 6-5 in extra innings Saturday over Danville.
In the eighth inning, Drake Schrodt was hit by a pitch and Alex Barney singled to right field before Caleb Atwood sent Schrodt home for the game-winning run via a base hit to left field.
In the sixth inning, the Indians tied the game with three runs in the sixth inning.
Dalton Busboom singled to lead off the inning and Gavin Coplea doubled to right field with two outs before Busboom scored on a wild pitch. Daniel Jones walked before Drake Schrodt reached base on an error to send Coplea across home plate and Alex Barney singled to right field to send Jones home for the tying run.
Weston Cottrell hit an RBI single to center field to send Tanner Sobkoviak across home plate in the second inning. In the third inning, Barney hit a leadoff single to center field before scoring on a Busboom sacrifice fly to right field.
Barney finished the game hitting 4-for-5 while Dalton Busboom hit 2-for-2 and Gavin Coplea hit 2-for-4.
On the mound, Alex Barney allowed five runs -- three earned -- on 10 hits and one walk with two strikeouts through six innings. Wade Burton allowed no runs on two hits and two walks through two innings.
Ford-Iroquois scored its lone run in the sixth inning as Wade Burton singled and Mario Renteria walked before Gavin Coplea hit an RBI single to center field to send Burton across home plate.
On the mound, Tanner Sobkoviak allowed six runs -- two earned -- on four hits and four walks with two strikeouts through four innings and Renteria allowed no runs on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts through two innings.
SENIOR LEGION
Lincoln 6, Ford-Iroquois Indians 1
F-I 000 001 0 -- 1 6 2
LINC 041 100 x -- 6 6 0
Ford-Iroquois pitching -- Tanner Sobkoviak, 4 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB. Mario Renteria, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB.
Lincoln pitching -- C. Glick, 5 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 12 K, 3 BB. A. Bogdanic, 2 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 K, 2 BB.
Ford-Iroquois hitting -- Daniel Jones 1-2, 2 BB. Drake Schrodt 1-4. Alex Barney 1-4. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-2. Wade Burton 1-2, R. Gavin Coplea 1-2, RBI.
Lincoln hitting -- K. Ferguson 2-3, RBI. N. Arnold 1-2, R. C. Holliday 2-2, RBI, R. B. Eigenbrod R. A. Bogdanic R. J. Jacobs R. D. Snow 1-2, 2B, 2 RBIs, R.
Ford-Iroquois Indians 6, Danville 5
DAN 121 100 00 -- 5 12 1
F-I 011 003 01 -- 6 12 2
Danville pitching -- Bryant, 2 IP, 4 H, ER, K, 2 BB. Moreman, 2 IP, H, 0 R, K, 0 BB. Weller, 0.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, ER, 2 K, BB. Harden, 2 IP, 3 H, ER, K, 0 BB.
Ford-Iroquois pitching -- Alex Barney, 6 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 2 K, BB. Wade Burton, 2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 K, 2 BB.
Danville hitting -- Broeker 2-4. Hofer 2-5. Plummer 1-5, R. Spicer 3-3, RBI, R. Vinson 1-4. Rademacher 1-1. Ruch 1-3, R. Drayer 1-2, RBI, R.
Ford-Iroquois hitting -- Daniel Jones 1-2, R. Drake Schrodt 1-4, R. Alex Barney 4-5, RBI, R. Caleb Atwood 1-3, RBI. Tanner Sobkoviak R. Dalton Busboom 2-2, RBI, R. Weston Cottrell 1-3, RBI. Gavin Coplea 2-4, R.