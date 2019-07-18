TILTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team split a couple of district tournament games on Wednesday.
The Indians won 4-1 over Decatur.
Alex Barney pitched a two-hit complete game, striking out seven batters and walking one.
In the first inning, Drake Schrodt walked before Caleb Atwood hit a two-out single to center field to send him home for the go-ahead run. Daniel Jones hit a leadoff double to center field in the second inning before scoring on a Gavin Coplea sacrifice fly ball to center field.
In the sixth inning, the Indians scored a couple of runs to extend their lead to 4-0. Atwood drew a walk and Tanner Sobkoviak reached base on an error before Tommy Quinn scored on a wild pitch and Dalton Busboom singled to left field to send Sobkoviak across home plate.
In a 5-2 loss to Danville, Drake Schrodt homered as the Indians produced three hits.
On the mound, Tommy Quinn allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks with five strikeouts through 3 2/3 innings. Trey VanWinkle allowed two earned runs on four hits and no walks with one strikeout through 2 1/3 innings.
SENIOR LEGION
Ford-Iroquois Indians 4, Decatur 1
F-I 110 002 0 -- 4 6 2
DEC 000 000 1 -- 1 2 2
W -- Alex Barney, 7 IP, 2 H, R, 0 ER, 7 K, BB. L -- Agee, 6.1 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB.
Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 1-2, R. Caleb Atwood 1-2, RBI. Tommy Quinn R. Tanner Sobkoviak 1-4, R. Dalton Busboom 1-2, RBI. Weston Cottrell 1-3. Daniel Jones 1-3, 2B, R. Gavin Coplea RBI.
Decatur -- Ripple 2-3, RBI. Agee R.
Danville 5, Ford-Iroquois Indians 2
F-I 000 110 0 -- 2 3 1
DAN 000 302 x -- 5 9 1
W -- Rademacher, 1.1 IP, H, ER, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Tommy Quinn, 3.2 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 5 K, 4 BB. S -- Romack, IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 K, BB.
Ford-Iroquois -- Drake Schrodt 1-3, HR, RBI. Alex Barney 1-3. Caleb Atwood 1-2, R.
Danville -- Plummer 3-4, 2B, RBI, R. Broeker 2-3, 2 RBIs, R. Rademacher 1-4. Vinson 1-3, 2B, R. Davis 2-2, R. Hofer R.