PAXTON -- The Ford-Iroquois Indians Senior Legion baseball team won 10-7 Sunday over Piatt County.
In the first inning, Daniel Jones got on base with a bunt single before Caleb Atwood singled to right field to send Jones across home plate. In the next at-bat, Tanner Sobkoviak sent Alwood home with a base hit to right field.
After Piatt County scored five runs in the top of the third inning, Ford-Iroquois scored two runs in the bottom of the second inning to cut its deficit to 5-4.
Atwood walked and Brodi Winge singled to left field before Weston Cottrell doubled to center field to send Atwood and Winge across home plate.
The Indians scored two more runs in the fourth inning.
Lemenager walked before Alex Barney tripled to center field to send Lemenager home for the tying run. In the next at-bat, Atwood belted another triple to center field to send Barney across home plate for the go-ahead run.
Ford-Iroquois scored four more runs to reclaim the lead at 10-7 in the fifth inning.
Cottrell hit a one-out double to left field and Wade Burton and Jones each walked before Lemenager was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to send Cottrell across home plate for the tying run.
Burton scored what would be the game-winning run on a steal of home plate.
After Barney drew a walk to load the basese, Atwood walked to send Jones across home plate.
In the next at-bat, Sobkoviak singled to left field to send Lemenager across home plate.
On the mound, Tanner Sobkoviak struck out nine batters and walked five while allowing seven earned runs on five hits through 4 2/3 innings.
Lemenager allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one-third of an inning.
SENIOR LEGION
Ford-Iroquois Indians 10, Piatt County 7
PC 050 02 -- 7 5 0
F-I 202 24 -- 10 12 0
Piatt County pitching -- Hunter Weeks, 4 IP, 10 H, 6 ER, 5 K, 2 BB. Andrew Ellison, 0.1 IP, H, 4 ER, K, 4 BB. Dawlton Chupp, 0.0 IP, H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.
Ford-Iroquois pitching -- Tanner Sobkoviak, 4.2 IP, 5 H, 7 ER, 9 K, 5 BB. Lemenager, 0.1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 K, 0 BB.
Piatt County batting -- Nathan Gulliford RBI, R. John Flavin 1-3, RBI. Connor Hall 1-1, 2 R. Hunter Weeks 1-2, 2 R. Gage Foster 2-3, RBI. Dawlton Chupp RBI, R.
Ford-Iroquois hitting -- Daniel Jones 1-3, 2 R. Lemenager 1-2, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Alex Barney 1-3, RBI, 3B, R. Caleb Atwood 2-2, 3B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Tanner Sobkoviak 2-4, 2 RBIs. Brodi Winge 2-3, R. Weston Cottrell 3-3, 2 RBIs, R. Wade Burton R.