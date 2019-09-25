Fisher/GCMS 9, Mount Pulaski 0. Fisher/GCMS scored twice in the first half before exploding for seven second half goals in its win against Mount Pulaski. Seth Barnes led the Bunnies (11-2-2) with four goals, while Alex Minion had a team-high four assists.
F/GCMS 9, Mt. Pulaski 0
Mt. Pulaski 0 0 —0
F/GCMS 2 7 —9
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Barnes (A. Minion), Barnes (A. Kasper)
Second half: Barnes (Minion), Shook (Kasper), Furguson (A. Minion), Ferguson (A. Minion), Grieser (Shook), Linsey (C. Minion), Barnes (ua).