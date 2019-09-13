Fisher/GCMS 3, Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 0. A quick goal by Seth Barnes in the first half would have been enough, but Fisher/GCMS added two more goals from Nolan Pollard and Alex Minion in its win against Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. It was the fourth straight victory for the Bunnies (9-1-1). Goalkeeper Brandon Lindstom made four saves for the Knights (2-4).
F/GCMS 3, ALAH 0
F/GCMS 2 1 —3
ALAH 0 0 —0
First half: Fisher/GCMS — Barnes (ua), Pollard (Kollross)
Second half: Fisher/GCMS —Minion (Rollins).