FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team tied 2-2 with Iroquois West on Monday.

Ethan Kasper and Alex Minion each scored a goal for the Bunnies (10-2-2). Minion also recorded an assist.

Parker Rollins had 12 keeper saves for Fisher/GCMS.

Fisher/GCMS 2, Iroquois West 2

IW 1 1 -- 2

FGCMS 1 1 -- 2

Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper, Alex Minion).

Assists -- Fisher/GCMS (Alex Minion).

Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 4 (Ethan Kasper 2, Alex Minion, Brodie Doman).

Shots -- Fisher/GCMS 10 (Ethan Kasper 5, Alex Minion 2, William Shook 2, Brodie Doman).

Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 12 (Parker Rollins 12).