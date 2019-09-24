FISHER -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team tied 2-2 with Iroquois West on Monday.
Ethan Kasper and Alex Minion each scored a goal for the Bunnies (10-2-2). Minion also recorded an assist.
Parker Rollins had 12 keeper saves for Fisher/GCMS.
Fisher/GCMS 2, Iroquois West 2
IW 1 1 -- 2
FGCMS 1 1 -- 2
Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper, Alex Minion).
Assists -- Fisher/GCMS (Alex Minion).
Shots on goal -- Fisher/GCMS 4 (Ethan Kasper 2, Alex Minion, Brodie Doman).
Shots -- Fisher/GCMS 10 (Ethan Kasper 5, Alex Minion 2, William Shook 2, Brodie Doman).
Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 12 (Parker Rollins 12).