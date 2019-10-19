TOLONO -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team's season ended with a 3-1 loss in the IHSA Class 1A Tolono Unity Regional finals against Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin on Saturday.
It was the Bunnies' first trip to the regional finals since 2011. A win would have given them their first regional championship in the program's history.
“That wasn’t a goal of ours when we came into the season. It was just to put ourselves in position," Fisher/GCMS head coach Robbie Dinkins said. "Our goal in the postseason was to get an opportunity to possibly make it to the regional (finals). It wasn’t to win it. It would have been nice if we did, but that was never a goal of ours. It became a goal of ours when we got to that game.
“It was great for the seniors who put in all the work, and for all the upperclassmen, it was a great opportunity for them. They got to play the game and be a part of it. You can’t teach that. It’s a great atmosphere. It’s exciting. It makes you want more for the years to come. That’s probably the biggest thing that came from this game — I think it’ll make some of the players who are part of the program even hungrier, which is awesome. You can’t buy that.”
With the loss on Sautrday, Fisher/GCMS ended its season with a record of 14-6-3.
“We had a fantastic year," Dinkins said. "I really enjoyed this group.”
Meanwhile, BHRA extended its record to 20-0.
“We were going against a very talented BHRA team with some phenomenal players," Dinkins said.
Drew Reifsteck scored all three of BHRA’s goals -- two in the first half and one in the second to put the Blue Devils up 3-0.
“He’s amazing. That’s why he’s a two-time all-state player. He’s just a handful," Dinkins said. "Some teams give up. Our group just kept fighting and even fought harder. They played their butts off. They fought from the first minute to the last minute.”
Andrew Ferguson scored what Dinkins called an high-effort goal.
“It was just pure not giving up," Dinkins said.
The ball bounce around before BHRA's goalkeeper had it, but then didn’t have it, and Ferguson scored on what Dinkins described as "the 1-yard line."
“He just kept kicking at it and kept going and muscled that ball into the back of the net. He just didn’t give up," Dinkins continued. "That was a representation of the whole game for our guys. They just kept going at it. They didn’t give up. I’m proud to be their coach because of the way they represented themselves and the program. It was awesome to see.”