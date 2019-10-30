Paxton, IL (60957)

Today

Windy with snow showers evolving to a steady snow. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 23F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.