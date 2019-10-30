3A: Chicago Carver (6-2) at PBL (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
2A: Rushville-Industry (6-3) at GCMS (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
3A: St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at Williamsville (9-0), 1 p.m.
4A: Clinton (6-3) at Unity (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
3A: Monticello (6-3) at DuQuoin (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
1A: Cumberland (6-3) at Fisher (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday
1A: Tri-County (5-4) at Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday
1A: White Hall North Greene (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
1A: Salt Fork (5-4) at Camp Point Central (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday
2A: Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at Nashville (8-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (70-20)
PBL
GCMS
Williamsville
Unity
Monticello
Fisher
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
CPC
Nashville
Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley take care of business and move on to the second round of their respective playoff brackets.
Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (70-20)
PBL
GCMS
Williamsville
Unity
DuQuoin
Fisher
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
CPC
Nashville
PBL is having a great season. With some hard work and determination, it'll carry through into the playoffs.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (76-14)
PBL
GCMS
Williamsville
Unity
Monticello
Fisher
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
CPC
Nashville
Good news, Ford County football fans. Your two teams in Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley are both good. And both home in the first round of the playoffs, with both the Panthers and Falcons feeling good come Saturday night after they both post wins.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (71-19)
PBL
GCMS
Williamsville
Unity
DuQuoin
Fisher
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
Nashville
The Bunnies are hosting Cumberland in the first round for the second straight year. The Bunnies made quick work of the Pirates last year and I expect that to happen again.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (73-17)
PBL
GCMS
Williamsville
Unity
DuQuoin
Cumberland
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
CPC
Nashville
Could GCMS win a third straight state title? Sure, but it won’t be easy. Sterling Newman and Knoxville could be early roadblocks in the Falcons’ road to DeKalb. As long as they take care of Rushville first, of course.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (76-14)
PBL
GCMS
Williamsville
Unity
Monticello
Fisher
Arcola
Argenta-Oreana
CPC
Nashville
Sages played their best game to close the regular season and will take that momentum into a first-round win three hours from home Saturday.