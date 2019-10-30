Listen to this article

3A: Chicago Carver (6-2) at PBL (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

2A: Rushville-Industry (6-3) at GCMS (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

3A: St. Joseph-Ogden (5-4) at Williamsville (9-0), 1 p.m.

4A: Clinton (6-3) at Unity (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

3A: Monticello (6-3) at DuQuoin (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

1A: Cumberland (6-3) at Fisher (7-2), 2 p.m. Saturday

1A: Tri-County (5-4) at Arcola (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday

1A: White Hall North Greene (5-4) at Argenta-Oreana (8-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

1A: Salt Fork (5-4) at Camp Point Central (8-1), 2 p.m. Saturday

2A: Villa Grove/Heritage (5-4) at Nashville (8-1), 1:30 p.m. Saturday

Andrew Rosten, Ford County Record (70-20)

PBL

GCMS

Williamsville

Unity

Monticello

Fisher

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

CPC

Nashville

Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley take care of business and move on to the second round of their respective playoff brackets.

Tom Meents, Maximum Destruction (70-20)

PBL

GCMS

Williamsville

Unity

DuQuoin

Fisher

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

CPC

Nashville

PBL is having a great season. With some hard work and determination, it'll carry through into the playoffs.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (76-14)

PBL

GCMS

Williamsville

Unity

Monticello

Fisher

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

CPC

Nashville

Good news, Ford County football fans. Your two teams in Paxton-Buckley-Loda and Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley are both good. And both home in the first round of the playoffs, with both the Panthers and Falcons feeling good come Saturday night after they both post wins.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (71-19)

PBL

GCMS

Williamsville

Unity

DuQuoin

Fisher

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

Nashville

The Bunnies are hosting Cumberland in the first round for the second straight year. The Bunnies made quick work of the Pirates last year and I expect that to happen again.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (73-17)

PBL

GCMS

Williamsville

Unity

DuQuoin

Cumberland

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

CPC

Nashville

Could GCMS win a third straight state title? Sure, but it won’t be easy. Sterling Newman and Knoxville could be early roadblocks in the Falcons’ road to DeKalb. As long as they take care of Rushville first, of course.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (76-14)

PBL

GCMS

Williamsville

Unity

Monticello

Fisher

Arcola

Argenta-Oreana

CPC

Nashville

Sages played their best game to close the regular season and will take that momentum into a first-round win three hours from home Saturday.