MINONK— All good things must come to an end, as does the historic winning streak the Falcons carried into this game.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley had emerged victorious the previous 31 times they took the field. The streak spanned nearly 2 1/2 seasons and yielded back to back state titles.
Additionally, GCMS had won 24 straight conference games before losing 14-6 at Fieldcrest on Friday night. Their last conference loss came in 2014 at Fieldcrest as well.
In one of the most anticipated matchups in the state, defense was the theme of the night. The eighth-ranked Knights held the top-ranked Falcons to just one score. Both teams were scoring more than 30 points per game entering the contest. Specifically, Fieldcrest was able to contain standout running back Aidan Laughery.
The sophomore had the lone touchdown for the Falcons, but only four of his carries went for double-digit yardage on the night.
GCMS coach Mike Allen praised the speed of the Knights defense.
“They’re very fast on the edges and they were just attacking that. [They’re] very quick to the ball. Hats off to them, they had a heckuva game plan.”
Fieldcrest (4-0, 2-0 Heart of Illinois Conference Large Division) struck first when senior running back Kenton Castrejon punched in a 7-yard touchdown to cap off a quick drive by the Knights with 6:10 remaining before halftime. A 27-yard connection between quarterback Matt Lorton and receiver Jaxon Cusac-McKay brought the Knights into deep into the Falcons territory on the second play of the scoring drive.
The Falcons marched from their own 35-yard line toward the red zone on their ensuing possession.
Payton Kean caught a short pass on the left side for a 22-yard gain on second down.
A couple of runs by Laughery put the ball on Fieldcrest's 36-yard line before another reception by Kean moved the ball to the 25-yard line.
On third-and-5, Laughery ran up the middle for a first down. However, a couple of tackles for loss of yards by Fieldcrest's defense and a false-start penalty by GCMS made it a third-and-20.
Chatman caught a halfback pass from Laughery for 15 yards on third down, but on fourth-and-5, a pitch to Kean fell one yard short of the first-down marker, forcing the Falcons (3-1, 1-1) to turn the ball over on down with six seconds remaining in the first half.
At halftime, Castrejon had 13 carries for 66 yards to lead Fieldcrest while Covington had 32 yards receiving. Cade Elliott had 56 passing yards while Laughery had a team-high 61 yards.
A 26-yard fake draw pass from Elliott to Nick Culler, a rollout pass to Kean for 12 yards and a first-down run in the red zone by Laughery set up Laughery's lone touchdown from three yards out with 4:20 left in the third quarter to cut GCMS's deficit to 7-6. The ensuing extra-point kick attempt sailed wide right.
After forcing Fieldcrest's offense to go three-and-out, GCMS's offense faced fourth-and-inches at Fieldcrest's 43-yard line. Laughery was tripped up in the backfield with 1:16 left in the third quarter.
With 5:41 left in the fourth quarter, Castrejon ran up the middle for a 25-yard touchdown, extending Fieldcrest' lead to 14-6.
The Falcons started their ensuing possession on their own 35-yard line.
Kean gained a first down via a run up the middle. Laughery then ran up the middle on first-and-5, moving the ball to Fieldcrest's 42-yard line.
Isaiah Chatman ran for 13 yards on a motion to the left side, advancing the ball to the 29-yard line. However, after a 4-yard run by Laughery on first down, a 1-yard plunge by Kean on second down and a pitch right to Laughery for no gain on third down, a fourth-and-5 pass intended for Culler was overthrown by Laughery, forcing GCMS to turn the ball over on down with 2:39 remaining in the game.
The Falcons would not get another possession as Castrejon ran the ball up the middle for a first down on second-and-8 before the Knights kneeled down twice to run the time off the clock.
Castrejon finished the game with 109 rushing yards while Lorton passed for 74 yards and Covington had 55 receiving yards.
Laughery finished the game with 134 yards rushing to lead GCMS while Kean had 50 receiving yards and 24 rushing yards, Elliott had 92 passing yards and Culler had 25 receiving yards.