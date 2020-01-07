CISSNA PARK — The Cissna Park Timberwolves’ girls’ basketball team lost 33-32 Saturday to the Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Falcons.
The Falcons got possession after tip-off and were able to put themselves on the board to start the game. However, the Timberwolves managed to battle back and tie things up 7-7, forcing the Falcons to call their first timeout at around the 1:38 mark. When play resumed, a layup from Cissna Park’s Kenadee Edelman put the Timberwolves up 9-7 to end the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Falcons were able to pick up eight points to the Timberwolves’ five and headed into halftime leading 15-14.
To start the second half, the Falcons’ Hannah Hathaway sank a three-pointer to extend their lead. Ryleigh Brown then managed to put up two points at the 6:45 mark, making the score 20-14.
Hathaway landed yet another three-pointer with 5:20 left in the third quarter to keep the Falcons in the lead. Cissna Park was finally able to get on the board in the third quarter when Lauren Kaeb was fouled while scoring a layup and was sent to the free-throw line to sink her extra point. Another foul, this time sending Mikayla Knake to the line after scoring her layup, put the Timberwolves back in the game with the Falcons leading 23-20.
From there, the Falcons managed to put up four points to Cissna Park’s two to end the quarter on top, 27-22.
A foul sent Cissna Park’s Bonnie Russell to the line at around the seven-minute mark in the final quarter, and she made one of two free throws to make it a four-point game. Abby Spiller put up another two points, which was soon answered by another Timberwolves basket to make the score 29-25 with 5:45 remaining.
After another two points from the Falcons, Cissna Park’s Mikayla Knake sank another three-pointer to make it a three-point game. Knake once again found her opening to drive to the hoop and throw up a layup to put the score at 31-30.
With just 1:41 remaining, the Falcons called a timeout in an attempt to regroup. Knake was then able to break away down the floor to score and put the Timberwolves in the lead 32-31.
However, with just 30 seconds remaining in the game, the Falcons’ Ryleigh Brown put up two points of her own to clench the victory 33-32.
Spiller and Hathaway led the Falcons with nine points apiece, while Brown had eight.
For the Timberwolves, Mikayla Knake led with 19 points.
“I really liked our effort today,” said Cissna Park head coach Anthony Videks. “We really preach that with this group, and now we are starting to see that effort on top of the execution. We still have some errors here and there — we are young — so we are going to make mistakes, but the mistakes are getting fewer and farther between.”
The Falcons’ head coach, Keri Dornbusch, said she was happy her team could pick up the win after having so many days off over the holiday break.
“I thought it was a good game to come back to,” Dornbusch said. “We played hard, and there’s definitely some things we need to clean up, but we gutted it out and were able to come away with that win, which was really good for us.”
The Timberwolves will take on Clifton on the road on Jan. 9, while the Falcons were to head to Fisher to take on the Bunnies on Jan. 6.