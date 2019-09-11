ST. JOSEPH -- The Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley soccer team won 2-0 over St. Joseph-Ogden on Tuesday.
Ethan Kasper scored both of the Bunnies' goals while Alex Minion was credited with one assist. Parker Rollins preserved the team's shutout with three keeper saves.
Fisher/GCMS (8-1-1) had seven shots on goal, including three from Kasper, while SJ-O had five shots on goal. Hunter Ketchum had six saves as SJ-O's goalkeeper.
Fisher/GCMS 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 0
FGCMS 0 2 -- 2
SJO 0 0 -- 0
Goals -- Fisher/GCMS 2 (Ethan Kasper 2).
Assists -- Fisher GCMS (Alex Minion).
Shots on goal -- F/GCMS 7 (Ethan Kasper 3, Andrew Ferguson, Seth Barnes, Alex Minion, Will Shook). SJ-O 5 (Tyler Sullivan 2, Mason Behrens, Zac Seeley, Raegan Crippen).
Keeper saves -- Fisher/GCMS 3 (Parker Rollins 3). SJ-O 6 (Hunter Ketchum 6).