EL PASO — The Paxton Swedes split an Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader with the El Paso Warriors on Sunday.
The Swedes won 16-2 and lost 3-1.
With the split, the Swedes’ record is now 5-11. They are in fifth place in the EI League standings while the Warriors are in last place with a record of 4-12.
Game Seven Legacy 2-6, Royal Giants 1-10. Ben Williamson and Dawson Jones combined to pitch a two-hitter for Legacy in game one. Williamson struck out 10 batters and walked none while allowing no runs on two hits through eight innings en route to picking up the win while Jones struck out three batters and walked four while allowing one earned run on no hits through one inning en route to being credited with the save. Jimmy Peterson and William Van Duyne each hit 2-for-4 for Game Seven. In game two, Cody Flowers hit 3-for-5 with an RBI and two runs scored for Royal while Thomas Wolken hit 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Roberto Gonzalez hit 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Peterson and Jeff Wileavor each hit 2-for-4 for the Legacy while Van Duyne hit 2-for-3 and Trevor Froehling had two RBIs.
EI STANDINGS
Team Record
Buckley 13-4
Gifford-Flatville 10-6
Royal 9-7
Game Seven 8-9
Paxton 5-11
El Paso 4-12
EI SCHEDULE
SATURDAY
Game Seven Legacy at Buckley Dutchmasters, 2 p.m.
Paxton Swedes at Gifford-Flatville Giflats (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Royal Giants at El Paso Warriors (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
Buckley Dutchmasters at Game Seven Legacy (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
El Paso Warriors at Royal Giants (doubleheader), 1 p.m.
Gifford-Flatville Giflats at Paxton Swedes (doubleheader), 1 p.m.