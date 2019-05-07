GIBSON CITY -- Madi Eberle struck out 18 batters and walked one in a three-hit shutout for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball in a 7-0 win Monday over Deer Creek-Mackinaw.
Eberle also hit 3-for-3 at the plate. She hit a single to center field in the first inning before scoring on a wild pitch. Emily Clinton reached base on an error before crossing home plate on an RBI single to left field by Lindsey Heinz.
In the second inning, Summer Roesch walked before scoring on a Clinton groundout.
Eberle doubled to center field with two outs in the fourth inning before scoring on an error on a ground ball by Heinz. Lauren Leonard singled to right field to send Heinz across home plate.
In the fifth inning, Roesch reached base on an error before Ashley Hyatt scored on an error on a Clinton bunt. Eberle singled to left field to send Clinton across home plate.
GCMS 7, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
DCM 000 000 0 -- 0 3 5
GCMS 210 220 x -- 7 7 0
W -- Madi Eberle, 7 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 18 K, BB. L -- Tyah Seling, 6 IP, 7 H, 7 R, 2 ER, 2 K, 4 BB.
Dee-Mack -- Tyah Seling 1-3. Baker 1-3, 2B. Jeckel 1-2.
GCMS (14-6, 8-2) -- Emily Clinton 2 R. Madi Eberle 3-3, 2B, RBI, 2 R. Lindsey Heinz 1-3, RBI, R. Lauren Leonard 1-2, RBI. Maci Bielfeldt 1-4. Makenzi Bielfeldt 1-4, 2B. Ashley Hyatt 2 R.