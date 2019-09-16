HEYWORTH -- The more things change, the more they stay the same.
The Falcons took care of business this week, rolling the Hornets of Heyworth by a score of 34-7.
It was a team win for head coach Mike Allen and the Falcons, who improved to 3-0 on the season.
The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley offense was different from the first play from scrimmage, which was a long pass attempt from quarterback Cade Elliott. The senior captain threw more passes (8) in this game than he had in the previous two games.
“Elliott has a great arm, (and) we wanted to establish our passing game," Allen said. "Looked good, but there are things we need to shore up before (we face) a great team like Fieldcrest next week.”
It appeared that Heyworth was determined not to let Aidan Laughery beat them. They kicked away from him on every kickoff and punt, and typically had two or three defenders near him at all times.
Allen took what the defense gave him and started pounding the ball with Payton Kean and Isaiah Chatman. The former tallied the first touchdown of the night on a carry from the 4-yard line to put the Falcons up 6-0.
After a Heyworth three-and-out, the Falcon offense was moving again. On second-and 11, Chatman ripped off a 24-yard run up the middle.
He almost carried the ball and two Hornet defenders into the end zone before a third Hornet finally helped bring him down at the 15. On the next play, Heyworth sold out to cover Laughery again and Kean waltzed in for his second touchdown of the night.
Showing off the arm, Elliott slung it to Laughery for the two-point conversion.
There’s a famous sports quote that goes like this: You can’t stop him; you can only hope to contain him.
For a little over the quarter, Heyworth had done just that with one of the best running backs in the state. However, the containment finally broke as Laughery spun out of a tackle and darted up the field for a 23-yard touchdown with 6:14 left in the second quarter.
Daniel Jones converted the extra point, after missing wide left previously, to push the GCMS lead to 21 points.
The Falcons got the ball back with four minutes to go after the Heyworth punt. Colby Taylor picked up a first down and got across midfield after catching a pass from Elliott.
After a Kean carry netted one yard, Laughery found open space on a run to the right. The sophomore speedster split the last two Heyworth defenders as he strolled into the end zone.
Jones missed again, doinking the upright and hanging the score at 27-0 heading into halftime.
Heyworth played a four-wide receiver set for nearly the entirety of the game. Quarterback Dawson Brooks had four passing touchdowns in his previous contest, but the GCMS defense held its opponents to one first down in the first half.
It only took the Falcons four plays to punch in their final score of the game.
Jones went in motion towards the left and ran the ball 17 yards down to the 27-yard line of Heyworth. Laughery changed directions and picked up 20 more yards to the right.
Kean notched his third trip to the promised land on a designed fake pitch to Laughery. Jones converted the final point for the Falcons, who extended their lead to 34-0.
Allen called the dogs off and decided to get some experience for his underclassmen.
A muffed kickoff started the ensuing Heyworth drive at the 16-yard line. Brooks completed a pass to Wyatt Cotton for 16 yards.
Two plays later, Brooks rolled out right and connected with Ryan Hickenbottom for a first down. On the ensuing third down, many Falcon defenders were in the backfield and sacked Brooks.
After a timeout by Heyworth, Brooks lobbed one to the man in motion Alex Littrel, who tipped and almost caught the would-be fourth-down conversion.
The Hornets would finally punch in a score on their next drive. A diving catch by Hickenbottom, another grab by Littrel and two first=down runs by Brooks had the Hornets inside the 10-yard line.
Brooks showed his athleticism on the keeper and finished off the drive. Noah Penry tacked on the extra point.
The Hornets trailed 34-7 with 8:14 remaining in the game.
The two teams traded field position for the rest of the game. Sophomore Kellen DeSchepper was under center for the Falcons.
Jake Zumwalt and Ty Harden each had three carries. Laughery finished with 188 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Kean added 35 yards and three touchdowns.
Elliott went 3-of-8 for 51 passing yards and threw an interception in the waning moments of the first half.
For the Hornets, Brooks completed 4-of-8 passes for 49 yards. He had the lone touchdown for Heyworth and added 39 scrambling yards.
Chase Ditchen served as the lead back and rushed for 35 yards. Wyatt Cotton led the receivers with 39 yards.
The stingy Falcon defense was giving Brooks trouble from the get-go. Defensive linemen Chatman and Trey Reynolds were getting in the backfield seemingly every play.
Elliott and Jones were making plays in coverage all night to slow down the air-raid offense from Heyworth.
After allowing only four scoring drives on the season, Allen acknowledged who was the heart and soul of his defense.
“Coach Augspurger. It starts with the defensive coordinator," Allen said. "He does an amazing job with the scheme and always has our kids prepared. The players have bought in and watch (the film) on Hudl. They have so much pride in it.”
Coach Allen said the Falcons came in with the goal of four sacks -- they got five.
He’s always looking for ways to challenge and improve his team. On offense, Allen was critical of his offensive line early
“We haven’t been real good, we really stress block until the whistle blows," Allen said. "(In the) first quarter, we were leaving the first level of blocks too soon and (Heyworth) collapsed on our running backs.”
Allen discussed the need to hold the blocks a little longer before going to block the second level, and said it helped.
The loss was the first of the season for Heyworth (2-1). GCMS (3-0) travels to Fieldcrest next week for a conference matchup with the Knights, who are ranked eighth in Class 2A.