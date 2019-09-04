CISSNA PARK -- The Paxton-Buckley-Loda Junior High School baseball team won 12-0 over Cissna Park on Wednesday.
On the mound, Connor Vaughn pitched a one-hit shutout for PBL, striking out 10 batters and walking none through five innings.
Vaughn also hit 3-for-3 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored while Bryar Cosgrove hit 3-for-3 with an RBI while Noah Steiner went 2-for-3 with three RBIs and three runs scored.
The Panthers scored six runs in the first inning, including two on a Steiner single to left field.
In the third inning, they scored four runs to extend their lead from 8-0 to 12-0. One of those runs was scored on an RBI double to right field.
Steiner singled to left field to drive in a run and Vaughn hit another RBI double to right field.
PBL 12, Cissna Park 0
CP 000 00 -- 0 1 4
PBL 624 0x -- 12 9 0
W -- Connor Vaughn, 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 10 K, 0 BB. L -- Luke Petry, 2.2 IP, 8 H, 12 R, 9 ER, 7 K, 4 BB.
Cissna Park -- Walder 1-2.
PBL -- Bryar Cosgrove 3-3, 2B, RBI, 3 R. Johnny Rodeen 1-1. Brady Young R. Landyn Buhrmaster R. Noah Steiner 2-3, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Brayden Griggs R. Connor Vaughn 3-3, 2B, RBI, R. Sawyer Floyd R. Lucas Krumwiede RBI, R, 2 BB.