GIBSON CITY -- This upcoming season will be the last for Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley head tennis coach Cindy Petersen, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
"I have really enjoyed being a tennis coach for the past 12 years so it is bittersweet for it to be coming to an end," Petersen said. "I really do look forward to my last season and just enjoying all the relationships I have made with my players, parents, fellow coaches and players from other teams. I am very grateful for the opportunities I have had to be a coach at GCMS, such a wonderful school district to have worked at for 35 years."
The Falcons have 19 players this year -- "very good numbers," says Petersen.
"I am looking forward to having a great year with these girls," Petersen said. "Many of them have worked very hard this summer and I look for great things from them."
The GCMS roster includes four seniors, along with three juniors, seven sophomores and five freshmen.
"I definitely look forward to watching my seniors play," Petersen said. "Summer Roesch and Payton Beach will be tough contenders in the singles lineup, but they will be even tougher in the doubles lineup. They both have very competitive natures and will work hard to improve their games during the season.
"Riley Cushman played No. 2 for me last year and got a lot of valuable playing time against some tough competition. I look for her game to improve significantly. Lanie Celeschi also played up in our lineup last year and she will be a great contributor as well. Sophomores Lexi Darbutt and Madison Brewer have been fine tuning their skills this summer and I look for them to help our team this year, too."
The Falcons will start their season with a match at Bradley-Bourbonnais on Monday. They will host St. Thomas More on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and Watseka on Thursday, Sept. 5.
The GCMS schedule consists of 13 dual matches -- including a rematch with the Warriors at Watseka on Tuesday, Oct. 8 -- and the Dunlap Invite on Saturday, Sept. 21.
"We always look forward to playing Watseka. They have a great program and are similar in school size to GCMS and it is always excellent competition," Petersen said. "We are so fortunate to play many fine programs in the area, though, and we look forward to playing against them all."