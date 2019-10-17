TOLONO -- Ethan Kasper booted two goals and assisted on a third for No. 3 Fisher/Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, which silenced No. 7 Unity 3-0 in Wednesday’s Class 1A Unity Regional semifinal.
The victory afforded a measure of revenge to the Bunnies (14-5-3), who dropped a 1-0 decision to the Rockets (6-14) on the same stage one year prior.
Andrew Ferguson potted the other goal for Fisher/GCMS, which will match up with No. 2 Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin (19-0) in Saturday’s 11 a.m. regional finale.