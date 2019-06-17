BUCKLEY -- The Buckley Dutchmasters earned a split in Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader against the Gifford-Flatville Giflats.
The Giflats went into the twinbill with a one-game lead in the EI League standings while the Dutchmasters and Game Seven Legacy were tied for second place. After a 3-2 loss in game one, Buckley defeated G-F 9-6 in game two.
After an error led to Storm Joop scoring a run for the Giflats in the top of the first inning, the Dutchmasters tallied two runs in the bottom of the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.
Quinton Hatfill reached base on an error with one out before Marty Mennenga -- who finished game two hitting 2-for-3 -- singled to put runners on the corners. Mitch Rhoades and Mennenga each crossed home plate on an error.
In the fifth inning, Buckley scored seven runs to extend its lead to 9-1.
Jake Stewart -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- led off the inning with a single to left field. With one out, Trey Russell singled to left field to send Stewart across home plate.
After Drew Schrodt singled to center field and Nathan Walker lined a base hit to right field, Hatfill singled to center field to send Russell and Schrodt across home plate.
With two outs, Mennenga lined a base hit to right field to send Hatfill and Rhoades home. After Cole Eshleman drew a walk, Stewart doubled to center field to send Mennenga and Eshleman across home plate.
The Dutchmasters held on to their lead despite a five-run rally by the Giflats in the seventh inning that included a two-run homer by Dan Plecki, an RBI double by Jon Goebel and a two-run single by Clayton Houchin.
Andy Davis relieved Jimmy Brandt on the mound for Buckley after Plecki's homer and forced Quinten Helmuth to ground out to the third-baseman Stewart to end the game.
Along with Stewart, Josh Krumwiede also finished game two hitting 2-for-4 for Buckley.
On the mound, Brandt was credited with the win for Buckley (5-3) as he allowed six runs -- five earned -- on 11 hits and no walks with seven strikeouts through 6 2/3 innings. Davis allowed no runs on no hits and no walks through one-third of an inning.
In game one, Gifford-Flatville (6-2) scored two runs in the ninth inning to rally for its victory over Buckley.
Joop was hit by a pitch to lead off the top of the ninth inning for G-F. Andrew Erickson lined a base hit to left field before Houchin advanced the baserunners to second and third base via a sacrifice bunt.
Cade Sestak then sent Joop home for the tying run via a bunt. In the next at-bat, Erickson crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly ball hit to left field by Goebel.
Buckley took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Stewart was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Schrodt reached base on an error with two outs.
Nathan Walker -- who finished game one hitting 3-for-4 -- singled to right field to send Stewart across home plate. The inning ended, however, as the catcher Erickson threw to Helmuth to tag Schrodt out at third base to end the inning.
Houchin singled to center field to send Joop across home plate for the tying run in the fifth inning. In the top of the seventh inning, Buckley regained its lead at 2-1.
Cole Eshleman hit a two-out double to left field before Stewart -- who finished game one hitting 3-for-3 -- singled to left field to send Eshleman across home plate. Stewart was tagged out trying to advance to second base to end the inning.
On the mound, Tyler Jones took the loss in a relief role, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts through three innings.
Buckley starter Scott Runyon struck out seven batters and walked three while allowing one earned run on six hits.
In the top of the second inning, Sestak and Goebel each singled and Cody Grove walked to load the bases, but Runyon struck out the next three batters to leave the runners stranded.
Stewart doubled to left field in the bottom of the third inning, but Buckley's next three batters were retired to leave him stranded in scoring position. In the eighth inning, Krumwiede hit a leadoff single and Walker singled with two outs, but Hatfill grounded out to end the inning.
The Dutchmasters will host Legacy in a 1 p.m. doubleheader next Sunday.
Game 1
Gifford-Flatville 3, Buckley Dutchmasters 2
G-F 000 010 002 -- 3 9 2
BUCK 100 000 100 -- 2 9 1
W -- Mike Plecki, 1.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 K, 0 BB. L -- Tyler Jones, 3 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 2 K, BB.
Gifford-Flatville -- Storm Joop 2-4, 2 R. Andrew Erickson 2-4, R. Clayton Houchin 1-4, RBI. Cade Sestak 1-3, RBI. Jon Goebel 1-3, RBI. Mike Plecki 1-4.
Buckley -- Jake Stewart 3-3, 2B, RBI, R. Josh Krumwiede 1-4. Nathan Walker 3-4, RBI. Mitch Rhoades 1-4. Cole Eshleman 1-4, 2B, R.
Game 2
Buckley Dutchmasters 9, Gifford-Flatville 6
G-F 100 000 5 -- 6 11 3
BUCK 020 070 x -- 9 11 2
W -- Jimmy Brandt, 6.2 IP, 11 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Cade Sestak, 4.1 IP, 5 H, 3 R, ER, 3 K, 0 BB.
Gifford-Flatville (6-2) -- Storm Joop 2-4, 2B, 2 R. Sestak 2-4, R. Mike Plecki 1-4. Andrew Erickson 1-4. Jon Goebel 1-4, 2B, RBI. Clayton Houchin 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Dan Plecki 1-2, HR, 2 RBIs, R. Quinten Helmuth 1-4, 2B. Cody Grove 1-2, 2B.
Buckley (5-3) -- Jake Stewart 2-4, 2B, 2 RBIs, R. Josh Krumwiede 2-4. Trey Russell 1-4, RBI, R. Drew Schrodt 1-3, R. Nathan Walker 1-4. Quinton Hatfill 1-4, 2 RBIs, R. Mitch Rhoades 1-3, 2 R. Marty Mennenga 2-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Cole Eshleman R.