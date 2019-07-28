LEXINGTON -- After clinching the outright Eastern Illinois Baseball League regular-season title, the Buckley Dutchmasters swept Game Seven Legacy in their last doubleheader of the regular season.
Tyler Jones and Andy Davis combined to pitch a no-hitter for Buckley (16-4) in game one.
Jones faced 23 batters in his seven innings on the mound, striking out seven batters and walking one. Davis struck out two batters and walked none through the final two innings.
Buckley pitchers faced just 35 batters, overcoming three Dutchmaster errors.
In the third inning, Evan Regez singled to center field with one out. With two outs, Quinton Hatfill reached base on an error before Regez crossed home plate on a wild pitch and another error on a Drew Schrodt ground ball resulted in Hatfill scoring to extend the Dutchmasters' lead to 2-0.
Buckley scored four more runs in the seventh inning.
Jake Stewart was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning before Regez singled to center field to send Stewart home. After Josh Krumwiede drew a walk and Schrodt singled to right field, Jay Eshleman sent Regez across home plate.
Krumwiede scored on a wild pitch before Paul Thoele -- who finished game one hitting 2-for-5 -- singled to send Schrodt home.
In game two, Buckley won 14-1 thanks to a 14-run effort that included a 4-for-5 performance from Krumwiede, a 3-for-5 effort from Stewart and a 2-for-4 outing from Walker.
The Dutchmasters scored two runs in the second inning to take a 2-1 lead.
Schrodt homered to center field to score the tying run. After Jay Eshleman hit an infield single and Mark Miller drew a walk, Stewart singled to left field to send Thoele home for the go-ahead run.
Buckley tallied eight more runs in the fifth inning.
Nathan Walker reached base on an error before scoring on a Krumwiede single to left field. After Regez drew a walk and Schrodt was hit by a pitch, Eshleman sent Krumwiede home with a sacrifice fly ball to center field.
In the next at-bat, Marty Mennenga singled to right field to send Regez across home plate. With two outs, Miller, reached base on an error that resulted in Schrodt crossing home plate.
Stewart singled to send Mennenga home before Miller crossed home plate on an error. After Walker was hit by a pitch, Krumwiede singled to center field to send Stewart across home plate.
Regez then lined a base hit to center field to send Walker across home plate.
The Dutchmasters scored four more runs in the seventh inning.
After Miller drew a hit-by-pitch and Stewart doubled to left field, Walker hit a three-run homer to right field. In the next at-bat, Krumwiede homered to left field.
On the mound, Scott Runyan struck out seven batters and walked none while allowing one earned run on six hits in a seven-inning complete game.
The Dutchmasters will face either the Paxton Swedes or Game Seven Legacy in the EI League Tournament semifinals on Sunday.
Game 1
Buckley Dutchmasters 6, Game Seven Legacy 0
BUCK 002 000 400 -- 6 8 3
GSL 000 000 000 -- 0 0 5
W -- Tyler Jones, 7 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K, BB. L -- Williamson, 6.1 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.
Buckley -- Jake Stewart R. Evan Regez 2-4, RBI, 2 R. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, R, 2 BB. Quinton Hatfill R. Drew Schrodt 1-5, R. Jay Eshleman 1-4, RBI. Nathan Walker 1-4, 3B. Paul Thoele 2-5, RBI.
Game 2
Buckley 14, Game Seven Legacy 1
BUCK 020 080 4 -- 14 14 3
GSL 100 000 0 -- 1 6 4
W -- Scott Runyan, 7 IP, 6 H, ER, 7 K, 0 BB. L -- Ponce, 4 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 5 K, 3 BB.
Buckley (16-4) -- Jake Stewart 3-5, 2B, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Nathan Walker 2-4, HR, 3 RBIs, 3 R. Josh Krumwiede 4-5, HR, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Evan Regez 1-1, RBI, R. Dakota Zenner 1-1. Drew Schrodt 1-4, HR, RBI. Jay Eshleman 1-4, RBI. Marty Mennenga 1-3, RBI, R. Paul Thoele R. Mark Miller 2 R, 2 BB.
Game Seven (8-12) -- Faus 2-4, R. Mendoza 1-4. Peterson 1-1. Van Duyne 1-2. Burroughs 1-3, 2B.