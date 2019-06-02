EL PASO -- The Buckley Dutchmasters and El Paso Warriors split an Eastern Illlinois Baseball League doubleheader on Sunday.
In game two, Buckley defeated El Paso 2-0.
In the sixth inning, Jay Eshleman walked, Jake Stewart singled and Evan Regez bunted into a fielder's choice before Stewart scored as Trey Russell reached base on an error. Mitch Rhoades crossed home plate on an error.
Through the first 5 1/3 innings, Jimmy Brandt allowed no runs on four hits and no walks with five strikeouts.
In game one, Buckley lost 5-4.
Jake Stewart and Josh Krumwiede each walked before Stewart stole third base and crossed home plate on a Trey Russell flyout to center field.
In the second inning, Nathan Walker, Quinton Hatfill and Jay Eshleman each singled before Walker scored on a Stewart groundout and Hatfill crossed home plate on an Evan Regez groundout to extend Buckley's lead to 3-0.
After El Paso scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and two more in the fifth, the Dutchmasters tallied one run in the top of the ninth inning.
Stewart singled with one out and Regez reached base on an error before Trey Russell singled to right field to send Stewart across home plate. Tanner Russell struck out in the next at-bat to end the game.
Stewart and Trey Russell each finished the game hitting 2-for-4 while Jay Eshleman hit 2-for-3.
On the mound, Andy Davis took the loss as he allowed five earned runs on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout through six innings pitched.
Nathan Walker allowed no runs on one hit and three walks with two strikeouts and Mitch Rhoades allowed no runs on no hits and no walks with one strikeout through two-thirds of an inning.
The Dutchmasters will face the Royal Giants at 1 p.m. next Sunday at Franzen Field in Gifford.