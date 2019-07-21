GIFFORD -- It was, as manager Ryne Scheiwe put it, a "tale of two games" for the Buckley Dutchmasters.
The Dutchmasters won an eight-inning game via a 13-2 score in game one of Sunday's Eastern Illinois Baseball League doubleheader over the Gifford-Flatville Giflats before losing 5-3 in game two.
“We came out hot and swung it really well in game one," Scheiwe said. "We came out a little flat (in game two).”
In game one, Josh Krumwiede hit 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs while Jay Eshleman hit 1-for-2 with an RBI. Both players had to depart from Franzen Field prior to game two.
“We didn’t have our ideal nine out there, but had some guys who wanted to play," Scheiwe said. "We just didn’t come out and get a hit when we needed to."
The Dutchmasters started game one by scoring four runs in the first inning.
Evan Regez -- who hit 2-for-3 by the game's end -- hit an infield single before Josh Krumwiede reached base via a throwing error on a fielder's choice ground ball. Quinton Hatfill -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-5 -- singled to left field to send Mark Miller -- who ran as a courtesy for Regez -- across home plate.
Drew Schrodt grounded out to send Krumwiede home before Nathan Walker doubled to center field to send Hatfill across home plate. Walker crossed home plate via a Jay Eshleman single to left field.
After Jay Eshleman drew a leadoff walk to start the fourth inning for Buckley (13-4), Jake Stewart -- who finished the game hitting 3-for-5 -- got on base via bunt single. After Regez drew a walk to load the bases, Krumwiede doubled to left field to send Eshleman and Stewart across home plate to extend the Dutchmasters' lead to 6-0.
With two outs in the sixth inning, Mitch Rhoades reached base on an error and Stewart hit an infield single before Rhoades scored as Stewart stole second base. Regez singled to left field to send Stewart home before Krumwiede lined another base hit to left field to send Cole Eshleman across hoem plate to extend Buckley's lead to 9-2.
The Dutchmasters tallied four more runs in the eighth inning to clinch the game via the 10-run rule.
Regez drew a one-out walk and Krumwiede reached base via hit-by-pitch before Hatfill singled to center field to send Cole Eshleman home. After Schrodt was hit by a pitch, Krumwiede scored on a wild pitch.
After Mark Miller drew a two-out walk, Tanner Russell -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-5 -- singled to center field to send Hatfill and Schrodt across home plate.
“We definitely swung it well in game one," Scheiwe said. "We just came out a little flat in game two."
Scott Runyan earned the win on the mound, allowing two earned runs on 11 hits and four walks with three strikeouts through seven innings.
Mike Plecki and Cade Sestak each singled for Gifford-Flatville (10-6) with nobody out in the bottom of the first inning. After Plecki was caught stealing third base for the first out, Storm Joop grounded into a fielder's choice.
Andrew Erickson singled to left field to put runners on the corners, but Dan Plecki flied out to right field to end the inning.
Clayton Houchin singled to left field in the bottom of the second inning and Kaleb Denault hit into a fielder's choice before Cody Grove drew a walk and Quinten Helmuth hit an infield single, but Mike Plecki grounded into a double play to end that inning.
The Giflats loaded the bases again with one out in the bottom of the third inning via a Sestak single to center field, an Erickson walk and a Dan Plecki hit-by-pitch, but Houchin struck out and Denault grounded out.
Gifford-Flatville scored its lone two runs in the fifth inning as Sestak drew a leadoff walk and Storm Joop doubled to left field before Houchin singled to send Sestak home and Denault hit an RBI single to center field.
“I can’t say enough about (Runyan)," Scheiwe said. "He goes out there, throws strikes and battles for us every week. He kept us in the game.”
Tyler Jones relieved Runyan in the eighth inning. Helmuth and Mike Plecki each grounded out before Bryce Lohman drew a hit-by-pitch and Joop walked to put runners on first and second base.
Jones struck out Erickson to end the game.
"He came in and got some good work in the end," Scheiwe said.
The Dutchmasters loaded the bases in the first inning of game two as Regez singled to center field with one out before Hatfill and Schrodt each drew a two-out walk. Mitch Rhoades hit into a fielder's choice for the third out.
Mike Plecki hit a leadoff double to left field in the bottom of the first inning before Sestak singled to left field to send Plecki home, giving Gifford-Flatville a 1-0 lead.
In the top of the second inning, Russell, Miller and Stewart each drew a walk to load the bases with one out before Nathan Walker drew another base-on-balls with two outs to send Russell across home plate for the tying run. With the bases still loaded, however, Hatfill struck out to leave the baserunners stranded.
“If we would have gotten a hit when we needed it early, it could have changed the ballgame, but their pitchers kept us off balance," Scheiwe said. "I give credit to them.”
Grove drew a walk with one out in the bottom of the second inning before Mike Plecki hit a two-out single to send Grove home for the go-ahead run.
In the fifth inning, Sestak hit a leadoff single to left and Joop drew a walk before Dan Plecki hit a three-run homer to left field to extend the Giflats' lead to 5-1.
Connor Gross was relieved by Andy Davis on the mound for the Dutchmasters following the home run.
Gross finished his outing allowing five earned runs on six hits and four walks with four strikeouts through 4 1/3 innings pitched.
“Gross didn’t have his best stuff," Scheiwe said. "It was obvious early. He just didn’t throw enough strikes early. They got a couple of guys on and got hits when they needed them.”
Davis finished his relief outing allowing no runs on one hit and one walk with two strikeouts through 1 2/3 innings.
Both pitchers tossed to Regez, who was catching for Buckley in both games due to Jay Eshleman -- who would have been the game-two catcher -- being unavailable for the second game.
“He was kind of hobbling around a little bit, but he stuck it out for us,” Scheiwe said.
Buckley tried to rally as it scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Walker singled to left field and Hatfill drew a walk before Schrodt singled to center field to send Walker across home plate. With one out, Hatfill scored on a wild pitch.
Cole Eshleman popped out and Miller lined out to end the game.
The Dutchmasters are scheduled to finish the regular season next weekend with three games against Game Seven Legacy.
Buckley will host the Legacy at 2 p.m. Saturday before traveling to Lexington the following Sunday to face Game Seven in a 1 p.m. doubleheader.
“We’ve got to come out and get another win next week. We’re still chasing one for the league title. It’ll be a big three-game weekend next weekend," Scheiwe said.
The Dutchmasters enter the final weekend of the regular season with a 2 1/2-game lead in the EI League standings.
“Hopefully, we can get that done next weekend and take home the league title," Scheiwe said.
Game 1
Buckley Dutchmasters 13, Gifford-Flatville Giflats 2
BUCK 400 203 04 -- 13 14 0
GF 000 020 00 -- 2 11 3
W -- Scott Runyan, 7 IP, 11 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 4 BB. L -- Cade Sestak, 6 IP, 10 H, 9 R, 6 ER, 2 K, 2 BB.
Buckley -- Jake Stewart 3-5, 2 R. Evan Regez 2-3, RBI, R. Josh Krumwiede 2-4, 2 2B, 3 RBIs, 2 R. Quinton Hatfill 2-5, 2 RBIs, 2 R. Drew Schrodt RBI, R. Nathan Walker 1-5, 2B, RBI, R. Jay Eshleman 1-2, RBI, R. Mark Miller 1-1. Tanner Russell 2-5, 2 RBIs. Mitch Rhoades R. Cole Eshleman 2 R.
Gifford-Flatville -- Mike Plecki 2-5, 2B. Cade Sestak 2-3, R. Storm Joop 1-3, 2B, R, 2 BB. Andrew Erickson 1-4. Clayton Houchin 3-4, RBI. Kaleb Denault 1-4, RBI. Quinten Helmuth 1-3.
Game 2
Gifford-Flatville Giflats 5, Buckley Dutchmasters 3
BUCK 010 000 2 -- 3 5 0
GF 110 030 x -- 5 7 0
W -- Mike Plecki, 3 IP, 2 H, ER, 4 K, 7 BB. L -- Connor Gross, 4.1 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, 4 K, 4 BB.
Buckley (13-4) -- Jake Stewart 1-3. Evan Regez 1-3. Nathan Walker 1-3, RBI, R. Quinton Hatfill R, 2 BB. Drew Schrodt 1-3, RBI. Mitch Rhoades 1-4. Tanner Russell R. Mark Miller 2 BB.
Gifford-Flatville (10-6) -- Mike Plecki 2-4, 2B, RBI, R. Cade Sestak 3-4, 2B, RBI, R. Storm Joop R. Andrew Erickson 1-2. Dan Plecki 1-2, HR, 3 RBIs, R. Cody Grove R, 2 BB.