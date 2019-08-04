BUCKLEY -- After a one-year absence, the Buckley Dutchmasters will play in the Eastern Illinois Baseball League championship game.
With a 4-2 victory on Sunday over Game Seven Legacy, the Dutchmasters will look to win their fourth tournament title in five years as they play in the best-of-three title series next weekend. Top-seeded Buckley will face the No. 2-seeded Royal Giants in Gifford at 2 p.m. Saturday in game one before hosting game two against the Giants at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Game three, if necessary, will be played in Buckley immediately after game two in Buckley.
"That's always our goal when we start the season. We want to be there at the end," Dutchmasters manager Ryne Scheiwe said. "We want to play the last game. We want to be out there when that last out's made. We put ourselves in a good position to do that next weekend, and I like our chances."
Trey Russell, a 10-year member of the Dutchmasters who was a part of their tournament championship three-peat from 2015-17, did not play for Buckley (17-4) last year. While he worked in Baltimore, the Dutchmasters were eliminated in the tournament semifinals by the Royal Giants.
On Sunday, which was his birthday, Russell helped Buckley get over the semifinal hump in a big way as he lined a two-RBI triple to center field in the sixth inning to break a 2-2 tie.
"It feels good to be back in another championship for Buckley," Russell said. "It always feels good to be out here. I love my teammates and love the fans. I want to play as long as I can. I have a lot of fun around here."
Russell finished the game hitting 2-for-2.
"He would have liked to have been around here, but when life takes over, you've got to do what you've got to do, but it's good to have him back around, for sure," Scheiwe said.
Josh Krumwiede led off the bottom of the sixth inning with a single to left field. In the next at-bat, Drew Schrodt also singled to left field before Russell hit his three-bagger with two outs.
"It was a good team win," Russell said. "We didn't get the bats going the way we'd like, but (we got a) great outing from Runyan and had great defense."
Russell was playing in his first game since July 14 and batting No. 7 in the Dutchmasters' lineup.
"He was sort of down in the order, lower than he has usually been hittting, but we've had a lot of guys toward the top (of the order) swinging the bat well," Scheiwe said. "He was out last week with an illness, so I kind of moved him down a bit in the lineup, and he came through for us when it mattered."
Buckley left three runners on base during the four innings prior to the sixth inning.
In the third inning, Jake Stewart got on base via a bunt single and Krumwiede drew a one-out walk, putting runners on the corners, but Schrodt and Nathan Walker each flied out to leave the runners stranded.
In the fourth inning, Russell singled to center field, but Jay Eshleman grounded into a double play.
"We were looking for a timely hit all day. We had a couple of situations when we didn't come through, but Trey came up with two outs and took one into the gap," Scheiwe said. "That helps."
Going into the semifinal game against the Legacy (9-13), Buckley already appeared to have a pitching advantage.
In its 6-4 victory over the Paxton Swedes in the quarterfinals played earlier that Sunday, Game Seven used four pitchers, including its ace in Ben Williamson.
The Dutchmasters started their ace, Scott Runyan, in the semifinals. Despite a deeper bullpen, Runyan pitched a complete game, striking out nine batters while allowing two unearned runs on six hits and one walk through all nine innings.
"It was a good defense behind me. I just pitched to contact and let the defense work," Runyan said. "If we needed to go into the bullpen, we had great guys back there, and they'll be ready to go next week because we're going to need them. It's going to be a fun weekend. We'll be geared up."
After drawing a leadoff walk in the first inning, Jake Stewart scored on a Legacy throwing error. Evan Regez -- who finished the game hitting 2-for-4 -- hit a single to right field before his courtesy runner, Cole Eshleman, crossed home plate on a Drew Schrodt sacrifice fly ball to left field.
"We got on them early, which was good," Scheiwe said.
Game Seven scored its two runs in the fourth inning as Jeff Wileavor reached base on an error by Buckley shortstop Jay Eshleman. Another error by third-baseman Mitch Rhoades on a ground ball hit by Gabe Soria led to Dayne Wiggins -- who ran as a courtesy for the catcher Wileavor -- crossing home plate.
Aron Hopp singled to left field before scoring the tying run on a Trevor Froehling groundout.
"We had a few errors, but they didn't lead to anything," Runyan said.
After Game Seven went down 1-2-3 in the first inning, William Van Duyne reached base on an error to lead off the top of the first inning and Wileavor singled to left field to put runners on first and second base. After Runyan struck out Aron Hopp, Soria singled to left field to load the bases.
The runners were left stranded, however, as Froehling struck out looking and David Throw hit into a fielder's choice.
After Daniel Mendoza singled to right field with one out in the top of the fifth inning, Jimmy Peterson hit into a double play.
"Scott was throwing well. He didn't have his best stuff early, but he got better as he went," Scheiwe said. "He said he felt good to go in the eighth and ninth (inning), so we stuck with him. He had two of his better innings there in the eighth and ninth."
Runyan retired six of the Legacy's last seven at-bats, including two strikeouts in the ninth inning. No one was warming up in Buckley's bullpen in the eighth inning, and Tyler Jones was in the bullpen warming up in the ninth inning.
"(Runyan) tends to get better as he goes," Scheiwe said. "Not that I don't have guy out of the bullpen that I want to put out there, but he kept saying he felt good. That's just the type of guy he is. He battles for us. He's been doing it all year."
"(Catcher) Evan (Regez) called a great game," Runyan added. "We just executed."
Buckley Dutchmasters 4, Game Seven Legacy 2
GSL 000 200 000 -- 2 6 2
BUCK 200 002 00x -- 4 7 3
W -- Scott Runyan, 9 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 9 K, BB. L -- Ponce, 7 IP, 7 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 3 K, 3 BB.
Legacy (9-13) -- Mendoza 1-4. Wileavor 2-4, R. Hopp 1-2, R. Soria 1-4. Froehling RBI. Throw 1-4.
Buckley (17-4) -- Jake Stewart 1-3, R. Evan Regez 2-4, R. Josh Krumwiede 1-3, R. Drew Schrodt 1-4, RBI, R. Trey Russell 2-2, 3B, 2 RBIs.