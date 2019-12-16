Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. Friday
Blue Ridge at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m. Friday
Tremont at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday
Monticello at Greenville, 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Springfield at St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. Friday
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Shelbyville, 6 p.m Friday
Cerro Gordo at DeLand-Weldon, 7 p.m. Friday
Seeger at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m. Friday
Salt Fork vs. Tri-County, 7:30 p.m. Friday
Watseka vs. Eureka (at Eureka College Shootout), 5:30 p.m. Saturday
Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (13-7)
PBL
GCMS
Tremont
Greenville
STM
ALAH
CG/B
BHRA
Salt Fork
Watseka
PBL continues early hot streak with win over Prairie Central while GCMS rebounds from setbacks.
Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (14-6)
PBL
GCMS
Tremont
Monticello
Springfield
ALAH
CG/B
BHRA
Salt Fork
Watseka
Credit to Paxton-Buckley-Loda for playing a challenging nonconference schedule. All of this should help the Panthers not only at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, but when the Class 2A postseason rolls around in a few months.
Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (13-7)
PBL
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Springfield
Shelbyville
Cerro Gordo
BHRA
Salt Fork
Eureka
Look for the Bunnies to pick up a big win in conference on Friday night.
Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (14-6)
Prairie Central
GCMS
Fisher
Monticello
Springfield
ALAH
Cerro Gordo
BHRA
Tri-County
Eureka
I was clearly tempted by all of the home teams this week. It’s a fairly straightforward — and often times successful — strategy. Well, for the most part. I’ll take the Sages on the road for sure at Greenville.
Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (14-6)
PBL
GCMS
Fisher
Greenville
Springfield
ALAH
Cerro Gordo
BHRA
Salt Fork
Watseka
Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond is off to a strong start with plenty of athletes on its roster.