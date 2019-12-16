Listen to this article

Paxton-Buckley-Loda at Prairie Central, 7 p.m. Friday

Blue Ridge at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley, 7 p.m. Friday

Tremont at Fisher, 7 p.m. Friday

Monticello at Greenville, 6:30 p.m. Saturday

Springfield at St. Thomas More, 6:30 p.m. Friday

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond vs. Shelbyville, 6 p.m Friday

Cerro Gordo at DeLand-Weldon, 7 p.m. Friday

Seeger at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin, 7 p.m. Friday

Salt Fork vs. Tri-County, 7:30 p.m. Friday

Watseka vs. Eureka (at Eureka College Shootout), 5:30 p.m. Saturday

Andrew Rosten/Ford County Record (13-7)

PBL

GCMS

Tremont

Greenville

STM

ALAH

CG/B

BHRA

Salt Fork

Watseka

PBL continues early hot streak with win over Prairie Central while GCMS rebounds from setbacks.

Matt Daniels, The News-Gazette (14-6)

PBL

GCMS

Tremont

Monticello

Springfield

ALAH

CG/B

BHRA

Salt Fork

Watseka

Credit to Paxton-Buckley-Loda for playing a challenging nonconference schedule. All of this should help the Panthers not only at the Monticello Holiday Hoopla, but when the Class 2A postseason rolls around in a few months.

Ryan Birch, Rantoul Press (13-7)

PBL

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Springfield

Shelbyville

Cerro Gordo

BHRA

Salt Fork

Eureka

Look for the Bunnies to pick up a big win in conference on Friday night.

Scott Richey, The News-Gazette (14-6)

Prairie Central

GCMS

Fisher

Monticello

Springfield

ALAH

Cerro Gordo

BHRA

Tri-County

Eureka

I was clearly tempted by all of the home teams this week. It’s a fairly straightforward — and often times successful — strategy. Well, for the most part. I’ll take the Sages on the road for sure at Greenville.

Andrew Helregel, Piatt County Journal-Republican (14-6)

PBL

GCMS

Fisher

Greenville

Springfield

ALAH

Cerro Gordo

BHRA

Salt Fork

Watseka

Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond is off to a strong start with plenty of athletes on its roster.