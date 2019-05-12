Andrew Zenner -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout allowed one earned run on no hits and three walks with one strikeout through one inning for John A. Logan College in a 9-5 win Wednesday over Olney Central College.
Sydney Porter -- The former PBL girls track and field standout finished second in the women's outdoor heptathlon with a score of 3,385 for Greenville University at Friday's NCCAA Championship.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished tied for second in the high jump with a leap of 4-11 for Monmouth College's women's track and field team at the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and field Championships.
Nick Schultz -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys track and field standout finished third in the high jump with a leap of 2.08 meters for Indiana State University at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished seventh in the shot put with a throw of 42-2 3/4 for Indiana Wesleyan at the North Central College Dr. Keeler Invitational on Friday.
Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished eighth in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:11.76 for Augustana College at the North Central College Dr. Keeler Invitational on Friday.
Olivia Frichtl -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished ninth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 16.67 seconds for Illinois College at the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and field Championships.
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL boys track and field standout finished 19th in the 1,500-meter run with a time of 4:27.41 for Grinnell College at the Midwest Conference Outdoor Track and field Championships.
Brea Walker -- As of Sunday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout has an ERA of 1.53 and an 14-4 record with 75 strikeouts.
Nick Porter -- The 2016 PBL graduate competed for Bradley University's men's track and field team at the Missouri Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. In 1,500-meter run preliminaries, Porter finished 10th with a time of 4:01. In the finals, he finished 10th with a time of 4:01.97.