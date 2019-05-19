Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the 1,600-meter run for Augustana College in Thursday's Augustana Midwest Twilight meet.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field standout finished fifth in the high jump with a leap of 5-0 1/4 for Monmouth College in Thursday's Augustana Midwest Twilight meet.
Brea Walker -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout struck out one batter and walked one while allowing one unearned run on three hits through three innings for Illinois Wesleyan in a no-decision as the Titans won 4-1 Saturday overa Carthage in a NCAA Division III Super Regional contest.