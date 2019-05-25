Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished seventh in the 3,000-meter steeplechase for Augustana College with a time of 9:12.72. Wilkerson ran a 9:15.08 steeplechase in Thursday's prelims to finish fifth in the second heat and ninth overall.
Brea Walker -- The Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout was credited with a win in IWU's 5-3 victory on Friday over Randolph-Macon, striking out two batters and walking none while allowing one earned run on five hits through five innings. Walker (15-5) was credited with a loss in the Titans' 1-0 loss to Eastern Connecticut as she struck out seven batters and walked none while allowing one earned run on six hits through 6 1/3 innings. Both games were part of the NCAA Division III Softball Championships.