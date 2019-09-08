Ariana Gentzler -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball standout had four blocks for Vincennes University in a 25-14, 25-14, 25-20 win Wednesday over Brescia University's junior varsity team. Gentzler had three kills, two digs and six blocks in a 25-22, 26-24, 14-25, 25-18 loss to John A. Logan and four kills, eight blocks and three digs in a 25-22, 17-25, 25-14, 25-13 win over Wabash Valley on Friday.
Bryce Barnes -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout participated in the University of Illinois' football game against the University of Connecticut on Saturday, which the Illini won 31-23 to improve to 2-0.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 PBL graduate rushed for nine yards on three carries, a tackle and a 33-yard punt return for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in a 38-30 win Saturday over East Texas Baptist.
Lane Short -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had three tackles, including two for loss of yards, and a pass breakup for Eureka College's football team in a 42-28 win Saturday over Knox College
Keyn Humes -- The former PBL football standout had five kickoffs for 282 yards for Knox College in a losing effort against Eureka College.
Brandon Scott -- The 2017 PBL graduate had one tackle for Knox College's football team against Eureka.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for McKendree University's football in a 30-9 loss Saturday to Northern Michigan.
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 14th with a time of 21:26.8 for Grinnell College at the Central College Dutch Invitational in Pella, Iowa on Thursday.
Alec St. Julien -- The 2019 PBL graduate finished 39th with a time of 25:22.9 for Millikin University's cross country team at the University of Illinois-Springfield Prairie Star Invitational on Saturday.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Saturday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 19 kills, five aces, six digs and nine blocks for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.
Aubree Bruns -- The fellow 2019 PBL graduate played for a Spalding volleyball team that lost 26-28, 23-25, 25-15, 25-20, 15-9 to Spalding on Monday, Sept. 3.