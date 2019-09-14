Bryce Barnes -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout played on a University of Illinois field-goal team unit that allowed James McCourt to make a 57-yard field goal in the first quarter of a 34-31 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday.
Lane Short -- The fellow 2019 GCMS graduate had two tackles for Eureka College in a 41-24 win Saturday over MacMurray.
Brandon Scott -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout had five tackles for Knox College in a 44-0 win over Iowa Wesleyan on Saturday.
Keyn Humes -- The 2019 PBL graduate had eight kickoffs for 474 yards and three touchbacks for Knox College's football team.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate played for the McKendree University football team in a 24-19 loss Saturday to Michigan Tech.
Alec St. Julien -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 39th with a time of 25:22.9 for Millikin University during Friday's University of Illinois-Springfield Prairie Star Invitational.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had one tackle for Culver-Stockton in a 40-28 win over Missouri Valley on Saturday.
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 38th with a time of 29:11 for Grinnell College in Saturday's Les Duke Invitational at Grinnell, Iowa.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 67 kills, 16 digs and 61 total blocks for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Saturday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 39 kills, seven service aces, nine digs and 19 total blocks for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.
Aubree Bruns -- The fellow 2019 PBL graduate had played one match for Spalding University's volleyball team.