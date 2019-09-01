Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished seventh with a time of 19:35.9 for Bradley University in Saturday's Western Illinois University Early Bird Invite.
Bryce Barnes -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout saw playing time for a University of Illinois football team that won 42-3 over Akron in its season opener.
Sam Baillie -- The GCMS graduate had two tackles, including one half of a tackle for loss of yards, and a fumble recovery for Culver-Stockton's football team in a 44-19 loss to Baker on Saturday.
Ariana Gentzler -- The former PBL volleyball standout had five kills and one dig for Vincennes University in a 25-15, 25-20, 27-29, 23-25, 15-9 win over Lincoln Trail on Tuesday, Aug. 27. Through seven matches, Gentzler has 26 kills, two assists, six digs and 14 blocks.
Lexi Johnson -- Thourgh six matches, the 2019 PBL graduate had three kills, three aces, two digs and three blocks for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.
Alec St. Julien -- The former PBL cross country runner finished 32nd with a time of 17:28.13 for Millikin University on Friday in the Illinois Wesleyan University Cross Country Invitational.