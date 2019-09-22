Nick Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 31st with a time of 27:02.7 for Bradley University during Friday's Bradley Intercollegiate meet in Peoria.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate had seven kickoffs for 340 yards for Millikin University's football team in a 41-7 win Saturday over North Park.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 GCMS graduate had 41 yards on 11 carries for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville's football team in a 41-10 victory Saturday over Thomas More.
Lane Short -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had five tackles for Eureka College in a 56-41 loss to Albion in Michigan.
Jake Stevenson -- The former PBL football standout started at center for a McKendree University team that had 389 yards of total offense in a 63-21 loss Saturday to Indianapolis.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had one tackle for Culver-Stockton in a 16-14 loss Saturday to Evangel.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 78 kills, 19 digs and 77 total blocks for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- The 2019 PBL graduate had 49 kills, 10 service aces, 12 digs and 23 total blocks for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.
Bryce Barnes -- The 2019 GCMS graduate played for the University of Illinois football team, which fell to a record of 2-2 with a 42-38 loss to Nebraska.