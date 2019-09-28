Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate rushed for 79 yards on 11 carries for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville's football team in a 55-28 win Saturday over Lakeland University in Plymouth, Wisconsin.
Keyn Humes -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout kicked a 43-yard field goal for Knox College in a 45-21 win over Beloit College on Saturday. Humes also had eight kickoffs for 476 yards and five touchbacks.
Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had three tackles, including one-half of a tackle for a loss of one yard, for Knox College's football team.
Alec St. Julien -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 26th with a time of 29:48.4 for Millikin University in the HW Wright Invite on Thursday.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had one kickoff for 53 yards for Millikin University's football team during a 62-0 loss to Wheaton on Saturday.
Kody Harrison -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished 123rd with a time of 28:35.77 for Grinnell College's men's cross country team in the Loyola Lakefront Invitational on Saturday.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had one tackle for Culver-Stockton in a 27-7 loss to Benedictine on Saturday.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 81 kills, four assists, 20 digs and 81 total blocks for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Saturday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 64 kills, five assists, 12 service aces, 21 digs and 35 total blocks for Kankakee Community College.