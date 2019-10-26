Ryland Holt -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball standout scored four points while grabbing four rebounds and blocking a shot for Minnesota State in an exhibition game played Tuesday, Oct. 22, against Southern Illinois, which SIU won 56-41.
Bryce Barnes -- The 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate played for the University of Illinois' football team in a 24-6 win Saturday over Purdue.
Caleb Bleich -- The fellow 2019 GCMS graduate had six kickoffs for 301 yards and one touchback for Millikin University's football team 34-0 win Saturday over Elmhurst.
Josh Brocato -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 121st with a time of 27:04 for Indiana Wesleyan in Saturday's NAIA Great Lakes Challenge.
Keyn Humes -- The former PBL football standout had three kickoffs for 137 yards for Knox College in a 47-17 loss Saturday to Illinois College.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 GCMS graduate had 48 yards and one touchdown on seven carries for Wisconsin-Platteville's football team in a 43-8 win Saturday over Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had two sacks for Culver-Stockton in a 41-7 win over Peru State on Saturday.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 177 blocks, 163 kills and 41 digs for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Saturday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 90 kills, 21 service aces, 44 digs and 65 blocks for Kankakee Community College.
Aubree Bruns -- As of Saturday, the fellow 2019 PBL graduate had two service aces and nine digs for Spalding University's volleyball team.