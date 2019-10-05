Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former Paxton-Buckley-Loda volleyball standout leads the NJCAA Division I in total blocks with 132 for Vincennes University while also producing 117 kills, five assists and 32 digs.
Bryce Barnes -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout participated in the University of Illinois' football game against Minnesota on Saturday, which the Fighting Illini lost 40-17.
Lane Short -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had three tackles for Eureka College's football team in a 62-35 loss Saturday to Aurora University.
Caleb Bleich -- The fellow 2019 GCMS graduate had three kickoffs for 142 yards for Millikin University's football team in a 40-14 loss Saturday to Augustana.
Alec St. Julien -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 118th with a time of 27:53.2 for Millikin University in Friday's Brissman/Lundeen Invitational at Rock Island.
Kody Harrison -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished 138th with a time of 28:12.4 for Grinnell College's men's cross country team in Friday's Brissman/Lundeen Invitational at Rock Island.
Keyn Humes -- The former PBL football standout made a 38-yard field goal and had two kickoffs for 122 yards for Knox College in a 28-3 loss Saturday to Lake Forest.
Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had four tackles for Knox College's football team on Saturday.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Saturday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 77 kills, 21 service aces, 47 total blocks and seven assists for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.
Aubree Bruns -- As of Saturday, the fellow 2019 PBL graduate had two service aces for Spalding University's volleyball team.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had three tackles and 1 1/2 sacks for Culver-Stockton in a 23-9 loss to MidAmerica Nazarene on Saturday.