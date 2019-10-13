Bryce Barnes -- The 2019 Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate played for the University of Illinois' football team in a 42-25 loss to No. 16-ranked Michigan.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 392 yards of offense in a 28-14 win Saturday over Wheeling.
Austin Spiller -- The fellow 2019 GCMS graduate had one tackle for Illinois Wesleyan in a 31-7 win Saturday over Carthage College.
Brandon Scott -- The former PBL football standout had one tackle for Knox College in a 37-6 loss Saturday to the University of Chicago.
Keyn Humes -- The 2019 PBL graduate had two kickoffs for 124 yards and one touchback for Knox College's football team on Saturday.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had six kickoffs for 302 yards for Millikin University in a 30-7 win Saturday over Carroll University.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 151 total blocks, 137 kills and 34 digs for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Sunday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 90 kills, 65 total blocks, 21 service aces and 44 digs for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.
Aubree Bruns -- As of Saturday, the fellow 2019 PBL graduate had two service aces and eight digs for Spalding University's volleyball team.
Josh Brocato -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 48th with a time of 27:23 for Indiana Wesleyan in the Bethel University Invitational on Friday.