Bryce Barnes -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley football standout was part of the University of Illinois' field-goal unit in a 24-23 victory Saturday over sixth-ranked Wisconsin. James McCourt made the game-winning field goal from 39 yards as time expired with Barnes on blocking duty.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 GCMS graduate made 6-of-6 extra-point kick attempts for the Millikin University football team and had eight kickoffs for 408 yards and one touchback in a 53-50 loss Saturday to Carthage.
Alec St. Julien -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 77th with a time of 29:24.3 for Millikin University in the White 8,000-meter run finals at Friday's Bradley Pink Classic.
Kody Harrison -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished 227th with a time of 28:22 for Grinnell College's men's cross country team in Saturday's Jim Drews/Tori Neubauer Invitational in Ettrick, Wisconsin.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 GCMS graduate scored on a 10-yard run for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville's football team in a 33-27 win Saturday over Wisconsin-Stout. McNutt finished the game with 38 yards on nine carries.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had three tackles and half a sack for Culver-Stockton in a 21-18 loss to Grand View on Saturday.
Jake Stevenson -- The former PBL football standout started at center for a McKendree University football team that gained 433 yards of total offense in a 42-12 win Saturday over William Jewell.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Saturday, the former PBL volleyball standout has 169 blocks, 155 kills and 38 digs for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Saturday, the 2019 PBL graduate has 65 total blocks, 90 kills, 21 service aces and 44 digs for Kankakee Community College's volleyball team.