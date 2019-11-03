Bryce Barnes -- The former GCMS football standout played for a University of Illinois team in a 38-10 victory on Saturday over Rutgers.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 Paxton-Buckley-Loda graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that produced 321 yards of offense in a 45-17 loss Saturday to Truman State.
Brandon Scott -- The former PBL football standout started on defense and had two tackles for Knox College in a 31-21 loss Saturday to Cornell College.
Keyn Humes -- The 2019 PBL graduate had four kickoffs for 203 yards and one touchback for Knox College's football team.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had three kickoffs for 148 yards for Millikin University's football team in 40-12 loss Saturday to Illinois Wesleyan.
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 46th with a time of 29:58 for Grinnell College in the Midwest Conference Cross Country Championships on Saturday.
Ariana Gentzler -- As of Sunday, the former PBL volleyball standout had 196 blocks, 180 kills and 48 digs for Vincennes University.
Lexi Johnson -- As of Sunday, the 2019 PBL graduate had 90 kills, 65 blocks, 44 blocks and 21 service digs for Kankakee Community College.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 GCMS graduate had two carries for minus-4 yards for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in a 24-20 loss Saturday to Wisconsin-Oshkosh.