Ryland Holt -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball standout scored six points while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking one shot and recording a steal for Minnesota State in a 78-71 overtime loss to Washburn on Friday.
In a 74-69 loss to Missouri Southern State on Saturday, Holt had 15 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 GCMS graduate scored on a 25-yard touchdown run for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville football team in a 41-14 win Saturday over Wisconsin-Stevens Point. McNutt finished the game with 73 yards on nine carries.
Connor Birky -- As of Sunday, the fellow former GCMS boys basketball standout had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and one steal through five games.
Bryce Barnes -- The former GCMS football standout played for a University of Illlinois team that improved to 6-4 overall with a 37-34 win Saturday over Michigan State after outscoring the Spartans 27-3 in the fourth quarter.
Josh Brocato -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda cross country standout finished 34th with a time of 26:49.9 for Indiana Wesleyan at Saturday's Crossroads League Championship. The Wildcats finished first in the meet.
Keyn Humes -- The former PBL football standout had two kickoffs for 120 yards and one touchback for Knox College in a 31-3 loss Saturday to Monmouth College.
Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had three tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery for Knox College's football team on Saturday.
Jake Stevenson -- The 2016 PBL graduate started at center for a McKendree University football team that gained 567 yards of total offense in a 62-34 win Saturday over Quincy.
Lane Short -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had one pass breakup for Eureka College's football team in a 24-0 win Saturday over Concordia Wisconsin.
Sam Baillie -- The 2017 GCMS graduate had five tackles for Culver-Stockton in a 52-14 win Saturday over Graceland College.
Ariana Gentzler -- The former PBL volleyball standout had four kills, five total blocks and one dig for Vincennes University in a 25-20, 25-21, 25-21 loss to Iowa Western.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had five kickoffs for 257 yards for Millikin University in a 35-28 win Saturday over Washington University.