Ryland Holt -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball standout scored a game-high 23 points for Minnesota State in a 73-61 win Saturday over St. Cloud State. Holt also had two blocked shots and one rebound.
Connor Birky -- Through seven games played, the 2019 GCMS graduate is averaging three points and 1.3 rebounds and had five assists and one steal for the Hesston College men's basketball team.
Jake Stevenson -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda football standout started at center for a McKendree University team that gained 457 yards of total offense in a 51-50 loss on Saturday to Missouri S&T.
Brandon Scott -- The 2018 PBL graduate had two tackles, including half a tackle for a loss of one yard, for Knox College's football team in a 27-11 win Saturday over Beloit College.
Keyn Humes -- The 2019 PBL graduate had five kickoffs for 248 yards for Knox College's football team on Saturday.
Caleb Bleich -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had four kickoffs for 193 yards for Millikin University's football team in a 59-32 loss to North Central on Saturday.
Kody Harrison -- The former PBL cross country standout finished 172nd with a time of 29:59.1 for Grinnell College at Saturday's NCAA Division III Regional Championships.
Sam Baillie -- The former GCMS football standout had three tackles for Culver-Stockton in a 17-10 victory over William Penn on Saturday.
Mitch McNutt -- The 2018 GCMS graduate had four carries for 25 yards for the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in a 31-24 loss Saturday to Wisconsin-River Falls.
Lane Short -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had one tackle for Eureka College's football team in a 38-28 win over Rockford University on Saturday.