Brandon Wilkerson -- The former Tri-Point boys track and field standout finished first in the 3,000-meter steeplechase with a time of 9:17.55 at the CCIW Outdoor Championships in Kenosha, Wisconsin last weekend. Wilkerson also finished fourth in the 5,000-meter run with a time of 15:01.32.
Mikayla Baillie -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley girls track and field standout finished second in the shot put with a throw of 42-0 1/2 for Indiana Wesleyan at the Crossroads League Outdoor Championship meet on Thursday.
Sydney Porter -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda girls track and field standout finished fourth in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 18.59 seconds in the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville Gateway Classic. Porter also finished 11th in the shot put with a throw of 23-8 and 11th in the javelin with a throw of 61-10.
Josh Brocato -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished fourth in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32:57.83 for Indiana Wesleyan's men's track and field team at the Crossroads League Outdoor Championship meet on Thursday.
Nick Schultz -- The former GCMS boys track and field standout finished fourth in the high jump with a leap of 6-7 for Indiana State in Friday's Billy Hayes Invitational at Indiana University.
Aleeka Gentzler -- The 2016 PBL graduate finished first in the high jump with a leap of 5-1 1/4 for Monmouth College in Saturday's Fighting Scots Outdoor Invitational. Gentzler also finished ninth in the javelin with a throw of 85-6.
Olivia Frichtl -- The 2018 PBL graduate finished second in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.45 seconds for Illinois College in Saturday's Fighting Scots Outdoor Invitational. Frichtl also finished sixth with a time of 1:13.65.
Brea Walker -- As of Sunday, the former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley softball standout has an ERA of 1.60 and an 13-4 record with 72 strikeouts for Illinois Wesleyan.
Andrew Zenner -- The former Paxton-Buckley-Loda baseball standout pitched one inning for John A. Logan College in a 14-5 win Tuesday, April 30, over Rend Lake College, striking out one batter and walking one while allowing no runs on no hits.