Ryland Holt -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley basketball standout scored seven points, grabbed three rebounds and recorded two steals and one assist in a 67-57 win Friday over Southwest Minnesota State. On Saturday, Holt scored 12 points while recording four rebounds, one assist and one steal in a 86-81 loss to Sioux Falls.
Connor Birky -- The 2019 GCMS graduate had two points with two rebounds for the Hesston College men's basketball team in a 70-51 win Thursday over Central Christian College.
Megan Moody -- The former GCMS girls basketball standout scored five points and recorded one rebound, two steals and one assist for Illinois Wesleyan in a 94-49 win last Wednesday over North Central.