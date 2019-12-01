Ryland Holt -- The former Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley boys basketball standout scored 23 points in a 117-60 win Saturday, Nov. 23, over Crown. Holt also had five rebounds, one assist and one steal.
In a 97-89 loss Friday to Regis, Holt had 16 points, seven rebounds, one blocked shot and one steal. In a 75-72 loss Saturday over Metropolitan State, Holt had three rebounds and one assist.
Cliff Hastings -- The Paxton native's Parkland College volleyball team finished the 2019 season with a 57-3 record and with a second-place finish in the NJCAA Division II Volleyball Championship. The Cobras won 3-0 over Mercyhurst North East and 3-2 over Illinois Central on Thursday, Nov. 21, and 3-0 over Bismarck State on Friday before losing in five sets to Scottsdale in the championship match on Saturday.
Ariana Gentzler -- The former PBL volleyball standout finished her season with Vincennes University ranked first in the NJCAA in total blocks (208) and block assists (179).
Connor Birky -- Through 10 games played, the 2019 GCMS graduate averaged 3.2 points and 1.5 rebounds per game with nine assists and two steals for Hesston College's men's basketball team.
Bryce Barnes -- The former GCMS football standout played for the University of Illinois in a 19-10 loss to Iowa on Saturday, Nov. 23 and a 29-10 loss to Northwestern last Saturday.