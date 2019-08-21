PAXTON -- The Paxton Park District Women's Sand Volleyball season came to an end Tuesday night with Animal Clinic of Paxton (9-5) winning the championship of the double-elimination, end-of-the-year tournament.
The night began with Paxton Pub (4-9) defeating Can You Dig It (0-12) and Block Party (10-4) beating Dinks & Drinks (5-7) to advance in the loser's bracket.
Block Party continued its advance by besting Paxton Pub 25-15, 25-20.
In the winner's bracket, No. 3-seed Animal Clinic of Paxton upset No. 1-seed Monical's (10-3) 25-22, 25-19 to advance to the championship match.
Monical's then fell to Block Party 25-17, 29-27 to send Block Party into the championship, its fourth match of the evening. Animal Clinic emerged victorious with a three-set victory via a 21-25, 25-21, 15-9 score.
This was Animal Clinic of Paxton's second Women's Sand Volleyball title in the Park District league, and first since 2016.