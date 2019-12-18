PAXTON -- Hunter Anderson, a senior at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School, will play in the 9th annual NUC All-American game in Panama City Beach, Florida.
The NUC selects 100 athletes nationwide yearly to participate in the North versus South Game, with the game being held on Dec. 30, 2019.
Anderson helped the PBL football team advance to the quarterfinals of the IHSA Class 3A playoffs last fall, finishing the season with over 1,300 rushing yards and 104 total tackles playing at the running back and linebacker positions.
Hunter Anderson of the Paxton-Buckley-Loda football team will play in the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Shrine Bowl.
He will play at linebacker for the Red team at 11 a.m. June 20, 2020, at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington.