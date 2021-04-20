MOROCCO, Ind. — A big fifth inning by North Newton turned a close game into a runaway as the Spartans swept the season series with South Newton and won the County Cup with a six-inning 11-1 win on April 15.
"This was our best defensive game all year and I think a lot of that was our pitching," said North Newton coach Mike Atwood. "Austin was always pitching ahead in the count and he worked fast. He was throwing strikes, South Newton was hitting them and we were able to field well."
The Spartans cranked out 13 hits while holding South Newton to just two. North Newton had no errors in the game, while South Newton finished with four.
"We just need to continue to get the bat head to the ball and good things will happen," said Atwood. "I thought their pitcher threw very well (Kayden Cruz), he just didn't get much help behind him."
Goddard tossed all six innings allowing just one run on two hits while walking no one and striking out five.
Cruz tossed four innings for the Rebels giving up 11 hits and 10 runs (six of them earned) and was saddled with the loss. Cruz struck out six and walked three.
"This game was all about the mental aspect and getting our kids to realize if you make a mistake you have to forget about it and move on," said South Newton coach Connor Ulmer. "They have to stay focused in on every pitch and every at-bat, and not being able to do that reared its ugly head in a couple of innings. Some of the runs, we just gave them with our mistakes. I thought Kayden pitched very well. He was doing everything we were asking from him."
South Newton grabbed the early advantage as freshman Evyn Krug led the game off with a single and was able to find his way around to score a few batters later.
However, that lead would be short-lived. North Newton tied the game up in the bottom half of the first inning, scoring a run on a hit, an error, and a dropped third strike.
North Newton added another run in the second inning on an RBI hit from Goddard.
Freshman Evan Gagnon drove in a run in the third inning as the Spartans went up 3-1;. The damage could have been worse as Cruz picked up a strikeout for the final out of the inning stranding the bases loaded.
It all fell apart for the Rebels in the fourth inning. North Newton plated seven runs on six hits and three costly errors.
Michael Levy drove in the inning's first run with a single. Patrick Barry pushed the lead to 5-1 with an RBI groundout. Just a few moments later, Cade Ehlinger would score on a wild pitch as the Spartans went up 6-1. Gagnon picked up another RBI with an infield single, and Bryce Shedrow drove in two runs with a clutch single. Another wild pitch would account for another run, as North Newton batted around and was now up 10-1.
In the bottom of the sixth, Goddard hit a bases-loaded single for the walk-off win, 11-1.
Goddard, Gagnon, Shedrow, and Levy all had two RBIs in the win, while Goddard finished the game 4-for-5 with two runs scored.
For South Newton Evyn Krug, and Kellen Krug each had one hit to pace the Rebel attack.
With the loss, South Newton dropped to 2-5 overall and 0-2 in the Midwest Conference.
North Newton improved to 2-4 on the season and 2-0 in conference play.
The Spartans host Kouts (5-1) Friday at 4:30 p.m.
South Newton followed up the loss to North Newton with three straight defeats 20-5, and 7-5 to North Miami on Saturday, and 17-0 to Illiana Christian Monday. South Newton currently is 2-8 on the year.
The Rebels host North White Thursday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m.