MONTICELLO — North Newton took third at the Twin Lakes Sectional and advanced a school-record 10 wrestlers to the regional.
By advancing five wrestlers to the sectional finals, the Bombers were able to capture their fourth straight team title, edging runner-up Winamac by a 216.5-204 score. North Newton was third with 190 points, followed by West Central (185), North White (118), and Logansport (97). Pioneer, Twin Lakes, Tri-County, South Newton, Benton Central, and Frontier rounded out the next five.
COVID guidelines limited the tournament to just wrestlers, coaches, and support staff. No fans were allowed and four mats were used at one time instead of the customary three.
North Newton advanced four wrestlers to the final round, with two claiming victory. Junior Mikkal Cunningham, son of coach Bruce Cunningham, won his second straight sectional title with a 3-1 decision over Drake Fritz of West Central. Fritz, a freshman with a 32-3 mark, beat Cunningham twice during the regular season.
Top seed Matt Berry won the heavyweight division against Pioneer’s Mason Schnurpel by pin at the 1:59 mark of the first period. Berry improves to 25-0 with the victory.
North Newton senior Elijah Duranleau was upset at 170 pounds when he was caught on his back by No. 2 seed Isaiah Wilson of Winamac. Duranleau came into the tournament with a 23-2 mark and his division’s top seed.
The Spartans’ other finalist, senior Dylan Olive, suffered an 8-3 loss against Conner Fritz (32-3) at 160 pounds. Olive will take a 19-3 mark to the Logansport Regional Saturday.
“Seedings are one thing, but you’ve got to be able to meet your seeds to win it,” coach Cunningham said.
It is the first time in school history that the Spartans will take 10 wrestlers to the regional round.
“The team was tough today,” Cunningham said. “We had a shot at winning it and we gave it a good run. I’m real happy. I’ve never walked to regional with 10 before.”
South Newton had two wrestlers advance, with Hayden Ramon (120 lbs.) and Edgardo Andrade (195) both placing fourth to get at least one more match at the regional.