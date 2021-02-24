(NCE PHOTO/GREGORY MYERS)

North Newton topped South Newton in a low-scoring affair, 38-30 to win the County Cup for the first time since 2013. Shown from left are Connor Scotella (35), Kadyn Rowland (20), Andrew Colovos (11), Griffin Swank (5), Cole Petri (13), Dylan Taylor (1), Austin Goddard (3), Cade Ehlinger (30), Robbie Domonkos (22), Michael Levy (31), Evan Gagnon (4), and Cale Ehlinger (32).