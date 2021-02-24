MOROCCO — North Newton head basketball coach Sam Zachary was a senior in high school the last time the Spartans defeated their in-county rival South Newton Rebels.
That eight-year drought came to an end Saturday (Feb. 20) as North Newton topped South Newton in a low-scoring affair, 38-30.
“We thought we were in a good position to win last year against them, but we lost that one-possession game with a late turnover which led to a fast break score,” said Zachary. “We knew we were closing the gap. The rivalry has been one-sided for a while now, and I’m so proud of the guys for battling for this win. It is good for the guys to experience this, something that hasn’t been done by this program in a while. It is nice for the program and the school.”
The North Newton duo of Austin Goddard (16 points), and Cade Ehlinger (18) points led the way in a game in which the Spartans controlled for the majority, but could never pull away.
“South Newton was very deliberate on offense, and we weren’t really used to that pace,” added Zachary. “South Newton was disciplined with the ball and prevented us from causing a lot of turnovers and speeding up the game with fast breaks. The guys tried to speed up the game by putting up quick shots and that was not the right strategy. I told them at halftime if we are up eight or 10 points and they want to hold on to the ball and just pass it around, let them do it. We don’t need to be in a hurry.”
The North Newton defense held South Newton to just five made baskets in the game, but the Rebels made 18 free throws to stay within striking distance throughout.
A layup from Dawson Cadle gave South Newton a 2-0 advantage, but that would be the lone lead the Rebels would have in the contest. After making their first shot of the game, South Newton would miss their next five in the opening quarter to fall behind 10-5.
Ehlinger had a big first quarter for the Spartans with five points, while Cy Sammons had three to lead South Newton.
In the second quarter, South Newton attempted only three shots going 1 of 3 with five turnovers, however, North Newton was only able to muster seven points on offense as it went 1 of 5 from the free-throw line for a 17-10 lead at the break.
Goddard paced the Spartans in the third quarter with seven points, while freshman Evan Gagnon connected on a deep 2-pointer and nearly put down a breakaway dunk. The Spartans led by as much as 12 points in the third quarter.
However, a 3-pointer from Cadle finished off a 4-0 run by South Newton to cut the deficit to 27-19, heading into the fourth period.
The Rebels were 2 of 4 from the floor in the third and 4 of 6 from the foul line. North Newton was 4 of 8 shooting and 2 of 4 from the charity stripe.
South Newton couldn’t make enough shots in the final quarter to mount a comeback attempt going just 1 of 8 over the final eight minutes, however, they were 8 of 9 from the foul line to stay close.
Goddard and Ehlinger put the game on ice scoring six and four points respectively in the final quarter.
“Everything started to kind of slow down for us offensively, and we were able to hold on,” added Zachary. “ We talked a lot about our starts to games and we knew we needed to get out to a good one against them. We play better with a little bit of a cushion, and with a game like this and all of the emotions, it made it easier for the guys.
Gagnon finished with eight points for the Spartans, while Sammons led South Newton with 10, and Cruz had nine.
It was the 12th win of the season for North Newton, while South Newton dropped to 4-12 overall.