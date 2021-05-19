MOROCCO, Ind. — The North Newton baseball team celebrated its seniors before the game and then celebrated a conference championship after a 10-0 six-inning win over North White on May 18.
With one conference game remaining, the Spartans clinched the conference title outright with a perfect 9-0 record.
Austin Goddard picked up the win on the mound as he tossed five innings allowing no runs on just three hits and two walks while striking out nine batters.
The North Newton offense scored two runs in the first inning, five in the second, two in the fourth, and one in the bottom of the sixth. Goddard, Deklin Ward, Cade Ehlinger, Barry, and Connor Scotella all had two hits apiece. Scotella had two RBIs, and Ehlinger and Barry each drove in one run.
South Newton 5, Frontier 4
South Newton earned its second conference win of the season by edging out Frontier 5-4 in eight innings on May 13.
Brett Vanderwall, Korbin Cruz, and Beto Costilla all had an RBI apiece while Kayden Cruz and Kellen Krug both had a pair of hits in the win.
Costilla picked up the win in relief as he tossed two scoreless innings allowing no hits with a walk and three strikeouts.
With the win, South Newton improved to 4-13 overall and 2-6 in the Midwest Conference.
North Newton 8, Tri-County 7
North Newton scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally for an 8-7 win at Tri-County to remain perfect in the Midwest Conference at 8-0.
The Spartans led 3-0 in the first inning, but the Cavaliers exploded for six runs in the second. North Newton added a single run in the fifth, and Tri-County scored in the sixth.
Patrick Barry and Bryce Shedrow each drove in three runs for North Newton on a pair of hits.
In relief, Barry got the win as he tossed the final four innings allowing one run on a hit with a walk while striking out five.
North Newton 10, Hebron 4
The North Newton attack lined out 17 hits en route to scoring five runs in the first inning and four more in the second for a 10-4 victory over Hebron on May 15.
Austin Goddard and Bryce Rainford both had three hits for the Spartans, while Bryce Shedrow and Andrew Colovos each had two RBIs.
The Spartans racked up six stolen bases and did not commit one error defensively.
Cade Ehlinger pitched four innings allowing four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out six to get the win. Colovos tossed three innings in relief allowing no runs on just hit with two strikeouts.
The Spartans improved to 13-6 on the Eason with the win.
These two teams will meet up in the first round of the sectional on May 27.