RENSSELAER, Ind. — North Newton placed sixth and South Newton was 12th at the boy’s track and field sectionals. Kankakee Valley had 108 points to beat runner-up Rensselaer Central (83). Two-time defending champion Boone Grove was third (63) and North Judson fourth (55). North Newton was sixth, Covenant Christian placed 10th and South Newton and West Central finished 12th and 13th, respectively.
Lane Zander of North Newton was second in the 100 with a time of 11.81 and also helped the Spartans’ 4-by-100 group of Logan Vincent, Alex Miller, Lane Zander and Brayden Schoon claimed victory in 45.48 seconds.
Other local top finishers included:
- NN Braydon Schoon 4th 100-meter dash and 2nd in the long jump
- NN Zander 4th 200-meter dash
- NN Logan Vincent 5th 200-meter dash
- Sn Cy Sammons 7th 200-meter dash
- SN Edgardo Andrade-Luna 9th 300-meter hurdles
- SN Osbaldo Cruz 9th long jump
- NN Matthew Barry 4th shot put
- NN Ardyn Calinski 7th in the shot put and 7th in the discus