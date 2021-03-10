Southeast Fountain Elementary School has opened online pre-registration for Kindergarten Round Up for the 2021-22 school year, according to information from the school.
A modified Kindergarten Round-Up will be in late April. All families who completed the registration form will be contacted with further Round-Up information.
The form is online for all parents of new kindergarten students to fill out. This will help staff gather new student information and contact information for new parents/guardians. The form can be found on the school’s website at sefschools.org.Staff ask that the forms be completed by April 1 if a new kindergarten student is being enrolled at SEF Elementary for the 2021-22 school year.
For questions, please send an email to sefeenrollment@sefschools.org.